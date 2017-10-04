NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Premier League to decide on new TV money plan

2017-10-04 07:53
Liverpool (Supplied)
Cape Town - Premier League clubs are set to discuss a proposal that would change the way money from overseas broadcasting deals is distributed.

Executive chairman of the Premier League Richard Scudamore has been under pressure from several top clubs who want to change the existing system that sees the money distributed equally.

Currently 100% of the money is divided equally between the 20 clubs, meaning each club received roughly £39 million last season.

The new proposal from Scudamore would see 35% of the international TV revenue allocated according to a club’s final position in the table, with the remaining 65 percent distributed equally between all clubs.

The ‘big six’ - Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool - are thought to be behind the push to change the current system.

Clubs believe those with the biggest revenues should receive a greater margin of the international money, in line with their global popularity.

Two-thirds of the Premier League clubs must agree for any changes to be approved.

The remaining fourteen clubs held talks last week, a meeting that Scudamore attended.

Nine clubs are said to be in favour of the new distribution plan.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday where the proposal will be decided by a vote.

Read more on:    english premiership  |  soccer
Age cheats under scanner at U-17 World Cup

11 minutes ago

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
