Pogba reveals he rejected Real and Barca

Manchester - Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed that he rejected offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona in favour of his former club.



The Frenchman was reportedly targeted by both La Liga giants, but he opted to rejoin the Red Devils in a world-record transfer last summer.

Pogba has stated that he made the decision because he felt he had unfinished business at Old Trafford that he is determined to complete.

"I came here because I have targets, it's a big challenge for me," Pogba told SFR Sport.

"I could have also gone to Real Madrid or Barcelona, they were interested. I chose to return, because I had that in my heart. It was my feeling that brought me here.

"I want to win with Manchester United, I've never won with them. I had always said that I would return, I didn't know when because it's a club that I like a lot.

"I hadn't finished, I left because I wanted to play. I hadn't done what I had wanted to do here. I want United to become the great United again. That's my challenge here."

Meanwhile Pogba was told by team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic to embrace the pressure of being a world class player after a disappointing personal performance by the Frenchman in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.