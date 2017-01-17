NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Pogba reveals he rejected Real and Barca

2017-01-17 19:07
Paul Pogba (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed that he rejected offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona in favour of his former club.

The Frenchman was reportedly targeted by both La Liga giants, but he opted to rejoin the Red Devils in a world-record transfer last summer.

Pogba has stated that he made the decision because he felt he had unfinished business at Old Trafford that he is determined to complete.

"I came here because I have targets, it's a big challenge for me," Pogba told SFR Sport.

"I could have also gone to Real Madrid or Barcelona, they were interested. I chose to return, because I had that in my heart. It was my feeling that brought me here.

"I want to win with Manchester United, I've never won with them. I had always said that I would return, I didn't know when because it's a club that I like a lot.

"I hadn't finished, I left because I wanted to play. I hadn't done what I had wanted to do here. I want United to become the great United again. That's my challenge here."

Meanwhile Pogba was told by team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic to embrace the pressure of being a world class player after a disappointing personal performance by the Frenchman in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cameroon's claim on Matip baffles Klopp

2017-01-17 18:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Local caddie strikes it rich at SA Open AB 'not retiring', opts out of NZ Tests Club cricketer's marathon knock of ... 0* Rabada replaces Steyn as SA's No 1 bowler AB riddle could destabilise Proteas
CSA's biggest challenge in 2017 Fleck: Bok 'blueprint' won't dictate our style AB's Test future remains uncertain Olivier: It felt like 20 million people were watching WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle

Fixtures
21 January 2017
Liverpool v Swansea City, Anfield 14:30
Stoke City v Manchester United, Britannia Stadium 17:00
Middlesbrough v West Ham United, Riverside Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Everton, Selhurst Park 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland, The Hawthorns 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Watford, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, Etihad Stadium 19:30
22 January 2017
Southampton v Leicester City, St. Mary's Stadium 14:00
Arsenal v Burnley, Emirates Stadium 16:15
Chelsea v Hull City, Stamford Bridge 18:30
31 January 2017
Arsenal v Watford, Emirates Stadium 21:45
Swansea City v Southampton, Liberty Stadium 21:45
Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion, Riverside Stadium 21:45
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur, Stadium of Light 21:45
Burnley v Leicester City, Turf Moor 21:45
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, Vitality Stadium 21:45
Liverpool v Chelsea, Anfield 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 