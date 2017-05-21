NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Pogba returns to score goal packed with emotion

2017-05-21 18:58
Paul Pogba (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Paul Pogba proved his fitness, and scored a goal which he dedicated to his late father, as the youngest Manchester United line-up in Premier League history ended the season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Josh Harrop, one of four full league debutants in Jose Mourinho's side, opened the scoring although the manager was clearly more interested in safeguarding players ahead of Wednesday's Europa League Final against Ajax in Stockholm.

The 31-year-old Wayne Rooney was the only player older than 25 in a line-up that averaged 22 years and 284 days.

And he was brought off in the 88th minute -- receiving a massive ovation on what could be his last appearance for the club -- to be replaced by 16-year-old Angel Gomes who became United's youngest player for 61 years.

Pogba, who had not played for 10 days following the death of his father Fassou Antoine, was given a half of action by the United manager and responded not only with his goal but by setting up the opener.

After just 14 minutes, 21-year-old midfielder Harrop, who had already enjoyed a couple of exciting forays down the left flank, raced onto a superb through ball from Pogba.

Harrop still had work to do, as he entered the Palace area, but beat defender Martin Kelly easily and cut into a central position before placing a powerful shot into the far corner.

The youngster's delight was obvious, and understandable, and the early goal lifted the atmosphere at an Old Trafford with an unusually large number of empty seats and obviously in end-of-season mode.

They had more to cheer just four minutes later as Jesse Lingard raced half the length of the field and squared into a crowded area where Joel Ward should have been able to clear the danger.

But the Palace defender succeeded only in stopping the ball, presenting Pogba with the simplest of finishes from a dozen yards.

Rooney had already threatened before the goal flurry and, with United having failed to score more than two goals in a home league game since Boxing Day's win against Sunderland, United supporters clearly felt that run was about to end.

Palace had other ideas and Christian Benteke should have done better than glance a header wide from a Wilfried Zaha corner soon after.

But that was rare relief for the visitors as United continued to press and Axel Tuanzebe picked out Harrop for another shooting opportunity which the youngster placed just wide.

A good half for Mourinho ended in worrying fashion, however, when Eric Bailly -- who is suspended for the Europa League final -- made a full-blooded challenge on Zaha as he threatened the United goal and immediately fell to the ground clutching his knee.

The Ivory Coast defender was able to continue but, with Wednesday in mind, Mourinho brought off Pogba and Lingard in the final minutes of the half, a move he had promised to make to allow the pair to enjoy a standing ovation from supporters and rest for the final.

Palace might have got back in the game as Zaha's cross was met by a towering header from Christian Benteke which struck the foot of Joel Pereira's post.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ayew nods Hammers to victory at Burnley

33 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Referee Van Heerden steals the show at Newlands Blitzboks stunned in London Side Entry: Sevens’ success tells us something we don’t want to hear Lions gore bumbling Bulls Kings fail to make it four in a row
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 