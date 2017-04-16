NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Pogba eyes Chelsea revenge mission

2017-04-16 12:07
Paul Pogba (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Paul Pogba says Manchester United will be motivated by revenge when they face Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford.

United have suffered two painful defeats against Chelsea already this season, losing 4-0 in the league and 1-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Although United manager Jose Mourinho insists his old club Chelsea's visit doesn't come with added emotion, Pogba begs to differ.

The France midfielder, who has endured an erratic season since his world record move from Juventus, says Mourinho's men would dearly love to damage Chelsea's title hopes and boost their bid to finish in the top four in the process.

"Well, this season Chelsea have beaten us two times and, obviously, we don't want that to happen a third time. We want to win," Pogba said.

"Obviously they are ahead of us, they're playing for the title and, for them, it's important to win this game.

"For us as well because we're playing for the top four as well, so it's going to be a game that's really important for each team.

"We have to be focused and get ready and show them revenge, it's revenge for us. So, let's be positive about it and hopefully go and win this game."

United have gone unbeaten in 21 league matches since being thrashed at Stamford Bridge in October, but 10 draws during that run leaves them scrapping for Champions League qualification rather than the title.

Chelsea's far superior cutting edge means the league leaders are 18 points better off than fifth-placed United, although Pogba believes the west Londoners' turnaround this season should offer Mourinho's side hope for the future.

"They have a great team and everybody knows that," Pogba said.

"When you're playing in the Premier League you have to have a bit of luck as well but you create the luck.

"They have a manager who pushes them and they have players who want to show the world that Chelsea are still alive and, last year, that didn't happen."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: Manchester United v Chelsea

25 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 16-29 Lions Lions down Stormers to make massive statement As it happened: Bulls 26 Jaguares 13 Blitzboks let it slip against England in Singapore Bulls battle past Jaguares for much-needed win
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Fixtures
16 April 2017
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool, The Hawthorns 14:30
Manchester United v Chelsea, Old Trafford 17:00
17 April 2017
Middlesbrough v Arsenal, Riverside Stadium 21:00
22 April 2017
Hull City v Watford, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v Stoke City, Liberty Stadium 16:00
West Ham United v Everton, London Stadium 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Middlesbrough, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 