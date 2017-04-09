NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Pochettino wowed by rampant Spurs

2017-04-09 08:43
Mauricio Pochettino (Getty)
London - Mauricio Pochettino saluted "fantastic" Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 rout of Watford as his title chasers closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Son Heung-Min, who netted twice, were Tottenham's goalscorers at White Hart Lane and Pochettino was delighted with the swaggering display.

Asked what most impressed him, the Tottenham manager said: "Wow. Many things. We played really well, with a very good energy and very clear in the way that we tried to beat Watford.

"The team deserve full credit because the energy and the way they played was fantastic. 4-0 but we deserved some more goals. I'm very pleased and very proud of that performance."

Having trailed the leaders by 10 points recently, Tottenham are now only four points behind Chelsea, who play their game in hand at Bournemouth later on Saturday.

Pochettino believes Tottenham will be able to keep the pressure on Chelsea in their remaining seven matches and the Argentine is hoping Antonio Conte's team stumble in the final furlong.

"It's important that we compete and are able to win games," he said.

"We're second and the gap now is four but Chelsea have one game more to play. We try to win and be ready for Chelsea."

