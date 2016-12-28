PICS: Wayde meets Liverpool legend

Cape Town - Olympic 400m gold medal winner, Wayde van Niekerk, paid yet another visit to Liverpool as they thumped Stoke in a Premiership clash on Tuesday.

Van Niekerk, who claimed the 400m world record at this year's Olympic games in Brazil, visited the football club for the second time in the space of a week.

Last week Van Niekerk attended the Merseyside derby, where the Reds claimed a 1-0 victory over crosstown rivals, Everton.

The sprinter took to Instagram to share more memories of his visit from Wednesday as he met Liverpool great, Steven Gerrard as well as current Anfield sensation Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp's side brushed aside Stoke 4-1 courtesy of goals from Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino as Van Niekerk watched on.

Liverpool remain second on the Premier League table as they prepare for a tough test against Manchester City on Saturday, December 31.

Legend ???????? A photo posted by Wayde van Niekerk (@waydedreamer) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:44pm PST

????? A photo posted by Wayde van Niekerk (@waydedreamer) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:45pm PST

Amazing experience. Unforgettable. YNWA ?????? My Captain A photo posted by Wayde van Niekerk (@waydedreamer) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:51pm PST

???????????? The boss A video posted by Wayde van Niekerk (@waydedreamer) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:09pm PST