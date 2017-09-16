NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Palace set record losing start in EPL

2017-09-16 15:50
Roy Hodgson (Getty)
Related Links

London - Roy Hodgson was unable to stop Crystal Palace hitting an historic low as Steven Davis sealed Southampton's 1-0 win at Selhurst Park on Saturday. 

Former England boss Hodgson was taking charge of Palace for the first time following his appointment on Tuesday as successor to the sacked Frank De Boer. 

But Hodgson couldn't inspire an immediate upturn in Palace's fortunes, with Davis's goal condemning the Eagles to a piece of unwanted history. 

Palace sit bottom of the table after becoming the first English top tier team to lose their opening five fixtures without scoring a single goal. 

Worryingly for Hodgson, the last Premier League team to lose their first five games and still stay up were Southampton in 1998-99. 

With De Boer axed just four games into his reign at Palace, Hodgson has returned to the club he played for 51 years ago, tasked with saving them from relegation while also salvaging his own battered reputation. 

The 70-year-old was back in the dugout for the first time since his underwhelming spell as England boss ended with the humiliation of a Euro 2016 exit against minnows Iceland. 

Born just down the road from Selhurst Park in suburban Croydon, Hodgson was greeted warmly by Palace supporters as he strolled along the touchline before kick-off. 

But it took just six minutes for Hodgson's first experience of the Premier League since 2012 to turn sour. 

The former West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool manager was shaking his head in frustration when Dusan Tadic escaped down the right flank and crossed low into the Palace penalty area.

With the Palace rear-guard too slow to close down the danger, Davis was able to steer his shot into the far corner. 

It was the Northern Ireland midfielder's first league goal in 489 days, with his previous strike also coming against Palace. 

Hodgson's team pushed hard for an equaliser, but Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster made fine saves to deny close-range efforts from Christian Benteke and Jason Puncheon either side of half-time. 

The statistics made grim reading for Hodgson as Palace set another unwanted top-flight record, surpassing the 438 minutes Newcastle went without a goal in the 2005-06 season. 

Southampton held firm in the closing stages to clinch their first win since August 19. 

Virgil van Dijk came off the bench for his first Southampton appearance since asking to leave during a failed attempt to force a move to Liverpool before the transfer deadline.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Building a better future with homemade robots

34 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Louw: NZ ‘giggles’ over Bok absentee
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 16:00
Newcastle United v Stoke City, St. James' Park 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United, The Hawthorns 16:00
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City, The John Smith's Stadium 16:00
Watford v Manchester City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City, Wembley Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 17 September 2017
Chelsea v Arsenal, Stamford Bridge 14:30
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 17:00
Saturday, 23 September 2017
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur, London Stadium 13:30
Stoke City v Chelsea, Bet365 Stadium 16:00
Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Etihad Stadium 16:00
Everton v AFC Bournemouth, Goodison Park 16:00
Swansea City v Watford, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Burnley v Huddersfield Town, Turf Moor 16:00
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 