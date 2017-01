Palace land Leicester winger Schlupp

London - Crystal Palace signed Ghana winger Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester in a reported 12 million ($14 million) deal on Friday.

Schlupp becomes the first major signing for new Palace boss Sam Allardyce after agreeing a four-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League club.

Germany-born Schlupp came through the Leicester youth ranks and helped the club secure their fairytale title triumph last season.

But the 24-year-old had grown frustrated with his lack of first team opportunities this season and he jumped at the chance to leave the King Power Stadium once Allardyce made his interest known.

"I am delighted we have been able to secure Jeffrey's services. He is a player I have admired for some time," Allardyce said on Palace's website.

"He is a talented and athletic player. He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club having just turned 24 years old."

Schlupp, who has 12 caps for Ghana, will be available to make his debut for struggling Palace in the Premier League game against West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.