NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Palace escape the toughest, says Allardyce

2017-05-15 15:40
Sam Allardyce (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has described their escape from relegation as the toughest he has experienced in his career.

Palace secured their survival with a convincing 4-0 win over Hull City on Sunday, which in turn sent the Tigers down to the Championship.

"Because of the run-in and the sides we've had to play, this was the hardest," Allardyce told Sky Sports after the game. 

"We've now not wasted the magnificent results we achieved in that short spell against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

"We had ached little slip-up after a lot of injuries, but now we've come back, and what a way to finish in your final home game.

"I know it puts Hull down after a brave fight, but for us it's a great, great feeling."

The Eagles who have guaranteed their Premier League safety next travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the final English Premiership clash of the season.

Kick off is at 16:00.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Can a bench bridge our digital divide?

11 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12 Champion Blitzboks triumph in Paris Heyneke Meyer on Bulls' wanted list Sharks have 'no complaints' after Kings loss Marais consoles Snyman with 'love' after red card
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Fixtures
Monday, 15 May 2017
Chelsea v Watford, Stamford Bridge 21:00
Tuesday, 16 May 2017
Arsenal v Sunderland, Emirates Stadium 20:45
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion, Etihad Stadium 21:00
Wednesday, 17 May 2017
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 20:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks' 2019 RWC pool draw
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 