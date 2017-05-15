Palace escape the toughest, says Allardyce

Cape Town - Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has described their escape from relegation as the toughest he has experienced in his career.



Palace secured their survival with a convincing 4-0 win over Hull City on Sunday, which in turn sent the Tigers down to the Championship.

"Because of the run-in and the sides we've had to play, this was the hardest," Allardyce told Sky Sports after the game.

"We've now not wasted the magnificent results we achieved in that short spell against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

"We had ached little slip-up after a lot of injuries, but now we've come back, and what a way to finish in your final home game.

"I know it puts Hull down after a brave fight, but for us it's a great, great feeling."

The Eagles who have guaranteed their Premier League safety next travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the final English Premiership clash of the season.

Kick off is at 16:00.