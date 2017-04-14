NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Ozil will postpone talks on future until summer

2017-04-14 12:48
Mesut Ozil (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mesut Ozil has pledged to wait until the summer to hold discussions with Arsenal over his future.

Arsenal’s hopes of securing a top four finish in the Premier League appear increasingly slim, with the Gunners seven points adrift of the Champions League places after Monday’s defeat at Crystal Palace.

Manager Arsene Wenger is out-of-contract at the end of the season, while Ozil and team-mate Alexis Sanchez are both the subject of speculation over whether they will be on their way out of the Emirates.

But Ozil - who like Sanchez is approaching the final 12 months of his contract - is setting aside his own situation, while Arsenal still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

"At the moment the team we're having a more difficult spell and at this stage I'm not important and no other player is important. What's important is the club,” he told Sky Sports.

"We've got aims that we want to meet this season. There's still lots for us to play for. We want to qualify desperately for the Champions League for next season as well.

"So we'll talk in the summer and we'll clear things then but for the moment, all that's important is Arsenal and not me and not any other player - it's just the club.

"What we need to do is fight, to do what we can. It's not just about the boss or the fans - it's about the whole club and playing for the whole club."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vonk, de Haan set for Ajax Cape Town return

2017-04-14 11:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Younger Du Toit set for Super Rugby debut Super Rugby: Weekend teams As it happened: Sundowns 5-0 SuperSport Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Fixtures
15 April 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth, White Hart Lane 13:30
Stoke City v Hull City, Britannia Stadium 16:00
Everton v Burnley, Goodison Park 16:00
Crystal Palace v Leicester City, Selhurst Park 16:00
Sunderland v West Ham United, Stadium of Light 16:00
Watford v Swansea City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Manchester City, St. Mary's Stadium 18:30
16 April 2017
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool, The Hawthorns 14:30
Manchester United v Chelsea, Old Trafford 17:00
17 April 2017
Middlesbrough v Arsenal, Riverside Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 