Ozil will postpone talks on future until summer

Cape Town - Mesut Ozil has pledged to wait until the summer to hold discussions with Arsenal over his future.

Arsenal’s hopes of securing a top four finish in the Premier League appear increasingly slim, with the Gunners seven points adrift of the Champions League places after Monday’s defeat at Crystal Palace.

Manager Arsene Wenger is out-of-contract at the end of the season, while Ozil and team-mate Alexis Sanchez are both the subject of speculation over whether they will be on their way out of the Emirates.

But Ozil - who like Sanchez is approaching the final 12 months of his contract - is setting aside his own situation, while Arsenal still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

"At the moment the team we're having a more difficult spell and at this stage I'm not important and no other player is important. What's important is the club,” he told Sky Sports.

"We've got aims that we want to meet this season. There's still lots for us to play for. We want to qualify desperately for the Champions League for next season as well.

"So we'll talk in the summer and we'll clear things then but for the moment, all that's important is Arsenal and not me and not any other player - it's just the club.

"What we need to do is fight, to do what we can. It's not just about the boss or the fans - it's about the whole club and playing for the whole club."