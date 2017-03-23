NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Origi frustrated with lack of LFC game time

2017-03-23 22:28
Divock Origi (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Liverpool striker Divock Origi has admitted that he is frustrated with the amount of game time he has been afforded this season.

The Belgium international has only made seven starts for the Reds, five of which came during a time when Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge were injured.

"It's very frustrating not to often have had the chance to show what I can do," he said, according to ESPN FC.

"But I believe in myself and I know very well I have the qualities even if they aren't immediately apparent to the coach, whose decisions I respect."

Origi had more playing opportunities last season when manager Jurgen Klopp's charges were in the Europa League, but is now limited to fighting for a place in the Premier League.

"Today, we just have the Premier League," he added. "But I'll draw conclusions at the end of the season.

"Thanks to the experience I have picked up, I now know how to handle the situation. You have to adapt, stay calm and continue working.

"The aim is to become a first-team regular at Liverpool, and I'm perhaps not all that far away.

"For the moment, I'm focused on Liverpool. I try to show my qualities when the coach puts me in. I think I've done that well up to now."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Buffon set to make it 1,000 not out

2017-03-23 21:35

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cobus Wiese in line for Stormers debut Super Rugby: Weekend teams Steven Kitshoff: Why I'm heading back to SA Div hits out at Smith, says Boks will struggle Reports suggest Ackermann close to Lions exit
New era begins for Senatla Domingo: Proteas a work in progress Hamilton wants more women, fewer 'dudes' Serfontein set for Bulls milestone Why SA can't have 6 Super Rugby teams

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13:30
Leicester City v Stoke City, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v West Ham United, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion, Old Trafford 16:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Sunderland, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth, St. Mary's Stadium 18:30
02 April 2017
Swansea City v Middlesbrough, Liberty Stadium 14:30
Arsenal v Manchester City, Emirates Stadium 17:00
04 April 2017
Leicester City v Sunderland, King Power Stadium 20:45
Burnley v Stoke City, Turf Moor 20:45
Watford v West Bromwich Albion, Vicarage Road Stadium 20:45
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 