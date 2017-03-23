Origi frustrated with lack of LFC game time

Cape Town - Liverpool striker Divock Origi has admitted that he is frustrated with the amount of game time he has been afforded this season.

The Belgium international has only made seven starts for the Reds, five of which came during a time when Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge were injured.

"It's very frustrating not to often have had the chance to show what I can do," he said, according to ESPN FC.

"But I believe in myself and I know very well I have the qualities even if they aren't immediately apparent to the coach, whose decisions I respect."

Origi had more playing opportunities last season when manager Jurgen Klopp's charges were in the Europa League, but is now limited to fighting for a place in the Premier League.

"Today, we just have the Premier League," he added. "But I'll draw conclusions at the end of the season.

"Thanks to the experience I have picked up, I now know how to handle the situation. You have to adapt, stay calm and continue working.

"The aim is to become a first-team regular at Liverpool, and I'm perhaps not all that far away.

"For the moment, I'm focused on Liverpool. I try to show my qualities when the coach puts me in. I think I've done that well up to now."