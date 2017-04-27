No regrets for Guardiola amid City struggles

Manchester - Pep Guardiola says he has "no regrets" about his first season in England, even though his Manchester City side face the prospect of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Guardiola is set to finish a campaign without a trophy for the first time in a managerial career dating back to 2008 after City were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals last Sunday.

City will cede fourth place to Manchester United if they lose Thursday's derby, but Guardiola said he will be prepared for a Europa League campaign if his side finish outside the top four.

"I think we'll be able to qualify for the Champions League. But if we are not able to, we are going to adapt and play the Europa League," he told reporters at the City training centre in Manchester.

"I am optimistic. I am so proud of my players and what we are doing and even how we played the last game at Wembley.

"I don't have regrets. I don't have complaints. We're going to see. At the end of the season - in my last press conference - I will explain my feelings if we are in or out (of the Champions League).

"If you analyse the trophies, how many were we able to win this year? Zero. It's easy to analyse.

"It's simple like that. If you analyse by how many titles whether it was good or not good, then the season was not good."

Guardiola indicated that his team have not developed as well as he would have liked this season, pointing to a profligacy in front of goal and a tendency to concede at their own end even when dominating games.

"It was not good enough in terms of what I'd expect," he said.

"But in other terms, there have been many things I didn't expect that we have done. So in other terms, I'm happy. I'm quite satisfied with what we have done.

"I tried to introduce the players to the way we play and in many cases we did it. With some, we were not able to. We were not consistent.

"We are one of the teams who have created the most chances, the team who conceded few chances. We are the highest at scoring goals.

"But you (journalists) are the ones who analyse and judge what we have done."

Guardiola suggested he is already hard at work analysing the shortcomings of his side to ensure they are better when the new campaign begins in August.

"The most important thing is to analyse the reason why we weren't able to compete in the Premier League and make decisions," said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

"It's the only way we can improve. We must analyse what mistakes we made in the way we work, in the players we have, in the players we miss, in which games we lose, and the way we lose, and what we need to improve.

"After that, take a decision. That's the only way."