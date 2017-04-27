NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

No regrets for Guardiola amid City struggles

2017-04-27 17:30
Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Pep Guardiola says he has "no regrets" about his first season in England, even though his Manchester City side face the prospect of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Guardiola is set to finish a campaign without a trophy for the first time in a managerial career dating back to 2008 after City were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals last Sunday.

City will cede fourth place to Manchester United if they lose Thursday's derby, but Guardiola said he will be prepared for a Europa League campaign if his side finish outside the top four.

"I think we'll be able to qualify for the Champions League. But if we are not able to, we are going to adapt and play the Europa League," he told reporters at the City training centre in Manchester.

"I am optimistic. I am so proud of my players and what we are doing and even how we played the last game at Wembley.

"I don't have regrets. I don't have complaints. We're going to see. At the end of the season - in my last press conference - I will explain my feelings if we are in or out (of the Champions League).

"If you analyse the trophies, how many were we able to win this year? Zero. It's easy to analyse.

"It's simple like that. If you analyse by how many titles whether it was good or not good, then the season was not good."

Guardiola indicated that his team have not developed as well as he would have liked this season, pointing to a profligacy in front of goal and a tendency to concede at their own end even when dominating games.

"It was not good enough in terms of what I'd expect," he said.

"But in other terms, there have been many things I didn't expect that we have done. So in other terms, I'm happy. I'm quite satisfied with what we have done.

"I tried to introduce the players to the way we play and in many cases we did it. With some, we were not able to. We were not consistent.

"We are one of the teams who have created the most chances, the team who conceded few chances. We are the highest at scoring goals.

"But you (journalists) are the ones who analyse and judge what we have done."

Guardiola suggested he is already hard at work analysing the shortcomings of his side to ensure they are better when the new campaign begins in August.

"The most important thing is to analyse the reason why we weren't able to compete in the Premier League and make decisions," said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

"It's the only way we can improve. We must analyse what mistakes we made in the way we work, in the players we have, in the players we miss, in which games we lose, and the way we lose, and what we need to improve.

"After that, take a decision. That's the only way."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wenger row referee in charge of FA Cup final

2017-04-27 15:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams ICC passes changes to curb 'Big 3' dominance YES, an overseas-based SA team would beat the Boks, but... Bouchard urges life ban for 'cheater' Sharapova Europe is an option, says EP Rugby boss
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Fixtures
Thursday, 27 April 2017
Manchester City v Manchester United, Etihad Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 29 April 2017
Stoke City v West Ham United, Britannia Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Hull City, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth, Stadium of Light 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City, The Hawthorns 16:00
Crystal Palace v Burnley, Selhurst Park 18:30
Sunday, 30 April 2017
Manchester United v Swansea City, Old Trafford 13:00
Everton v Chelsea, Goodison Park 15:05
Middlesbrough v Manchester City, Riverside Stadium 15:05
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, White Hart Lane 17:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 