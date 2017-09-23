NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Niasse is Everton's unlikely match-winner

2017-09-23 20:09
Oumar Niasse, left, celebrates with team-mate Idrissa Gueye (AP)
Related Links

Liverpool - Oumar Niasse came in from the cold to lift Everton as the Senegal forward's second-half brace clinched a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ronald Koeman's side were heading for a fourth successive Premier League defeat when Josh King put Bournemouth ahead after the interval at Goodison Park.

But Niasse, frozen out for much of last season by Koeman, came off the bench to score twice in his first appearance for Everton in the Premier League since May 2016.

Thanks to Niasse's heroics, Everton won for the first time in five league games to climb out of the relegation zone.

After spending over £140 million on new signings during the close-season, Everton have been struggling under the weight of increased expectations and this was a vital three points for the under-fire Koeman.

Bournemouth remain in the bottom three after their fifth defeat from six league games.

Routed 6-3 at Everton last season, Bournemouth were on the back foot again as Gylfi Sigurdsson appealed in vain for an early penalty after tumbling under pressure from Dan Gosling.

Rooney was furious after an elbow from Bournemouth's Simon Francis left him prone on the turf with blood pouring from a gash just above his eye.

Adding insult to injury for Rooney on his 400th Premier League start, the challenge went unpunished by referee Martin Atkinson, who turned down Everton's penalty claim and took no action against Francis.

Rooney left the pitch to change his shirt and clean up his blood-stained face, but the former Manchester United star was able to return to action before halftime.

Bournemouth hadn't scored an away goal all season, but King ended that barren run in spectacular fashion, taking Charlie Daniels' pass and drilling home from 20 yards in the 49th minute.

Jermain Defoe should have doubled Bournemouth's lead moments later when he ran clear, but Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made the save.

Koeman responded by sending on Tom Davies and Niasse for Rooney and Davy Klaassen.

It proved an inspired change as Davies set up Everton's 77th minute equaliser with a precise cross that his fellow substitute Niasse slammed into the net.

Niasse wasn't content to settle for his first Premier League goal for Everton and he bagged the winner in the 82nd minute.

Asmir Begovic saved Niasse's initial header but the rebound fell perfectly for the forward to steer home.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Richarlison prolongs Swansea's home blues

2017-09-23 19:59

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wallabies eyeing rare win in SA Cheetahs claim valuable Leinster scalp Ex-Bok: Players of colour treated unfairly PSL referee in spotlight after howler Lions' Kwagga dreams of Bok call-up
WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Markram to make Test debut in Potch

Fixtures
Sunday, 24 September 2017
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United, The American Express Community Stadium 17:00
Monday, 25 September 2017
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion, Emirates Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur, The John Smith's Stadium 13:30
Stoke City v Southampton, Bet365 Stadium 16:00
West Ham United v Swansea City, London Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Old Trafford 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v Watford, The Hawthorns 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Chelsea v Manchester City, Stamford Bridge 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 