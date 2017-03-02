NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Moyes: We've missed Kirchhoff presence

2017-03-02 15:47
Jan Kirchhoff (Sunderland website)
Related Links

Cape Town - Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that his team have missed the presence of midfielder Jan Kirchhoff.

The German was a key member of the squad during the latter part of last season as they managed to avoid the drop, but has missed out on most of the current campaign due to injury.

The 26-year-old is now back in training after recovering from a hamstring and then a knee cartilage injury, and Moyes is looking forward to having him back.

“You’ve got to remember that Jan has missed a lot of football either through this injury or other injuries he’s had," said Moyes, according to Chronicle Live.

“This season we’ve really not seen a lot of Kirch.

“I think his stature in the middle of the park is important for us as well. He would give us a different look in midfield.”

He added: “We hope that if we can get Jan Kirchhoff and Jack Rodwell back, they’ll join Darron Gibson, Didier Ndong, and Seb Larsson. We’ll actually have quite a strong group of central midfielders which would be good."

Sunderland who are in the relegation zone face the daunting task of welcoming Manchester City to the Stadium of Light in an English Premiership clash on Sunday.

Kick off is at 18:00.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

The man standing between dugongs and extinction

22 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Hasane mum on 'punish white people' tweet DA calls for firing of Fikile Mbalula's 'racist' media man Kepler clarifies Hansie match-fixing comments Super Rugby: Weekend teams Golf's greatest character Simon Hobday dies
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Fixtures
04 March 2017
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth, Old Trafford 14:30
Stoke City v Middlesbrough, Britannia Stadium 17:00
Leicester City v Hull City, King Power Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v Burnley, Liberty Stadium 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace, The Hawthorns 17:00
Watford v Southampton, Vicarage Road Stadium 17:00
Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield 19:30
05 March 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton, White Hart Lane 15:30
Sunderland v Manchester City, Stadium of Light 18:00
06 March 2017
West Ham United v Chelsea, London Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on Super Rugby Week 1 and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 