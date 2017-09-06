Mourinho takes dig at Conte

Cape Town - Jose Mourinho has claimed that his title-winning Chelsea side was far more entertaining to watch than Antonio Conte's record breakers.

Mourinho lifted his third trophy with the Blues in 2014/15 as they finished eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, having set a new record for the longest consecutive spell (274 days) at the Premier League summit.

But a poor title defence led to the Portuguese coach's sacking in December 2015, with Conte arriving at Stamford Bridge as his permanent replacement eight months later.

The Italian went on to the league in his debut season at the west London club, just as Mourinho did, while also rewriting the history books after becoming the first team to win 30 games in the Premier League era.

Manchester United boss Mourinho, though, is of the opinion that his team played the better football of the two.

"For me, let's be honest and objective," he told the Times. "The last three Premier League champions, Chelsea with Mourinho, Leicester with Ranieri, Chelsea with Conte, which of these teams was the most offensive one?

"Which played more quality football? It was mine. But nobody says."