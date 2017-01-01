NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Mourinho salutes Old Trafford faithful

2017-01-01 09:15
Jose Mourinho and Wayne Rooney (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho saluted the Old Trafford crowd and said they swept his side to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Grant Leadbitter's goal after 67 minutes gave Aitor Karanka's unfancied visitors a surprise advantage until Anthony Martial swept home on 85 minutes and Paul Pogba won it 87 seconds later with a fine header.

The late turnaround - reminiscent of the glory years of the watching Alex Ferguson on his 75th birthday - sealed United's fifth consecutive Premier League victory and they are now unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions.

A delighted Mourinho believes the atmosphere inside the "Theatre of Dreams" eventually made all the difference.

"We managed to do something that is amazing, which is to bring the fans onto the pitch," he said.

"I think we did that in the last 15 and 20 minutes. We played with 70 000 or 80 000. What was on the pitch was too much for a very good team.

"I feel for my brother (Karanka) but not just him, I feel for their players because they gave it everything. But my players deserved it because they gave it everything."

United should have been out of sight by half time after dominating the first 45 minutes.

They hit the post twice, courtesy of Pogba and Martial, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also had a goal controversially ruled out.

If Ibrahimovic's goal had been allowed to stand he would have matched Lionel Messi's 2016 tally of 51 strikes in the calendar year and Mourinho was upset that the 35-year-old was denied the chance of equalling that record.

"That stopped such an amazing player from being top scorer with Messi in 2016. It was quite frustrating and it was another big test for us and the players."

After the break United remained in complete control but Middlesbrough's resilience was superb as they repelled constant United attacks, until Martial and Pogba produced the goods in an end that was extremely cruel on the visitors.

"If the fans remember Sir Alex, not just for his birthday but for the performance we had, that is a great tribute," Mourinho said.

"I think the fans love the way we try and play football and they love the players' attitude. It was a big victory for us, a big three points."

Karanka was Mourinho's assistant for three years from 2010 at Real Madrid and the United manager spoke in his pre-match programme notes of his genuine affection for his Middlesbrough counterpart.

Karanka feels the same back but, understandably, could not hide his disappointment at failing to hang on for what would have been a truly spectacular end to 2016.

"The reaction is one you can imagine," Karanka said.

"I don't like to lose but I told them that apart from the result, the performance once again against a top team was really good.

"Again we competed against a top team. We will win games against teams around us. Once again we showed we are a consistent team and we had chances to score."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: English Premiership

2017-01-01 09:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jennings has no issue taking on Proteas Rousey's UFC comeback lasts 48 seconds My heart wasn't in it anymore, says Ivanovic Tonga sevens captain killed in accident Proteas move into 2017 with purpose
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
01 January 2017
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur, Vicarage Road Stadium 15:30
Arsenal v Crystal Palace, Emirates Stadium 18:00
02 January 2017
Middlesbrough v Leicester City, Riverside Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Burnley, Etihad Stadium 17:00
Everton v Southampton, Goodison Park 17:00
Sunderland v Liverpool, Stadium of Light 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City, The Hawthorns 17:00
West Ham United v Manchester United, London Stadium 19:15
03 January 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal, Vitality Stadium 21:45
Stoke City v Watford, Britannia Stadium 22:00
Crystal Palace v Swansea City, Selhurst Park 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 