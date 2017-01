Mourinho: Only departures in January

Cape Town - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho doubts there will be any additions to his squad during the January transfer window - only departures at Old Trafford.

Morgan Schneiderlin looks set to become the first player to leave United this month after they agreed a £22 million fee with Everton for the midfielder.

Dutch winger Memphis Depay could also make an exit after finding himself on the fringes of the first team during the first-half of the season, having made just seven appearances in all competitions for Mourinho's side.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in the past few weeks, but Mourinho wants to build up a transfer kitty for the off-season.

The FA Cup champions forked out considerable sums of money to bring in Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly six months ago, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived on a free transfer.

Speaking after their 2-0 win over Hull in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg, Mourinho told Sport TV: "I think that in this winter market we will only sell and not buy - it is my feeling.

"Let's build pounds to attack the market next summer as we did this. We hired four players from the first level and we knew they could help."