English Premiership

Mourinho laments United's lack of cutting edge

2017-03-05 09:51
Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)
Manchester - Jose Mourinho fears Manchester United's bid to qualify for the Champions League will fail because of their inability to kill off inferior opponents at Old Trafford.

United had most of the possession and chances against struggling Bournemouth on Saturday, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic's penalty miss forced them to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Mourinho's side have dropped home points against a number of sides below them in the table this season, with Stoke, Burnley and Hull all picking up draws when second best.

The United manager believes if his team had been more ruthless, they could even be challenging Chelsea for the title, but instead they are three points adrift of the top four.

"I don't speak about the Manchester City match at home that we lost, because everybody knows what happens, the penalty (we should have had) and the red card (that should have been shown) to (goalkeeper Claudio) Bravo," Mourinho said.

"But if you look at the points we lost at home, all the other matches we drew. If you accumulate those points, you are talking another 10 or 12.

"Then you are not just talking about top four, but top two or maybe even top one. There are matches to play, points to win and points to lose, but the reality is that we are losing too many points at home."

The match was dominated by three flash-points just before half-time, first when Tyrone Mings escaped punishment for stamping on Ibrahimovic's head, then when the United striker elbowed the Bournemouth defender in the face.

Referee Kevin Friend did not penalise either player, but did then send off Bournemouth captain Andrew Surman for a second bookable offence as he pushed over Ibrahimovic in the aftermath of the elbow incident.

Friend than also sent Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall to the stands for making his protests too forcefully at half-time.

That all came after Josh King's penalty had cancelled out Marcos Rojo's first league goal for United, and before Ibrahimovic's second-half spot-kick was saved by Artur Boruc.

Mourinho refused to criticise Friend or Mings, saying: "Zlatan is a big man, who has had too many years in football, like me. We are not the generation who goes to the media and complains.

"We are from that generation of street football and football for big guys. What happens, happens."

Asked about the confrontation between Ibrahimovic and Mings, Mourinho said: "I don't comment. I comment on the football, I comment on the game, I comment on the big decisions of the game.

"I think Kevin Friend was very good, the penalty against Phil Jones was a clear penalty, the penalty against Adam Smith was a clear penalty so the two big decisions of the game were good.

"The assistant referees were also good so for me good performance by the referee."

Tindall took on post-match media duties because Eddie Howe was suffering with illness, although the Bournemouth manager was well enough to stand on the touchline during the game.

"Unfortunately I have not had the opportunity to see any of the decisions back again," Tindall said.

"The only thing I did see was the first yellow card for Surman, which I did think was very harsh.

"My players felt it was an elbow by Ibrahimovic. I am sure there was some kind of communication with the officials which ended up with Andrew being sent off.

"I got sent to the stands. I let my frustrations get the better of me at half-time but that was for the reason of Surman getting his first yellow card, which I thought was harsh."

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
