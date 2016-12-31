Mourinho: Ibrahimovic injury would be a 'disaster'

Cape Town - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that it would be an absolute “disaster” if striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic were to succumb to an injury.

Ibrahimovic joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and has already made his presence felt this season with 17 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

While the Swede has played an instrumental role in leading the Red Devils to sixth place on the Premier League standings, Mourinho made it clear that the club will not look for another striker if Ibrahimovic were to be sidelined with an injury.

"It would be a disaster [if Ibrahimovic is injured]," Mourinho said. "Obviously a disaster, but that's football.

"But no, we are not going to add a striker. We have Zlatan, Rooney, Rashford and Martial, who can also be a No. 9 in a different style.

"We have a squad of 24 players. I know we have a lot of competitions to play, but where is the striker to come here with that quality to play for United?

"Where is that striker, where the club can let him come? That's not something for the January market, it's probably something for the summer."

Mourinho also lauded Ibrahimovic for his goal tally thus far, and added that it is a lot more impressive than it seems since the 35-year-old has not taken that many penalties.

"It's not a surprise," he said. "In Spain, Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] have a lot of penalties to score. They are phenomenal players with lots of penalties to score goals.

"Here, Zlatan has 18 matches and one penalty. It's not so easy to score goals."