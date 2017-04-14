NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Mourinho gives downbeat assessment on key United trio

2017-04-14 21:53
Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will hope no mishap befalls central defenders Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo after announcing on Friday both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will be out till "mid-May".

Mourinho, speaking after United returned from Belgium where they drew 1-1 with Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, added pivotal midfielder Juan Mata would be out till "late May", which could mean he misses all of the Premier League run-in.

The Spanish international, who has undergone a groin operation, is also at risk of missing the Europa League final on May 24, should United reach it -- Mata will be missed as he has been United's most effective goalscorer this season apart from leading marksman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"There is nothing I can do (about the current defensive situation)," Mourinho told the club website.

"They (Bailly and Rojo) have to go until the limits. There is no other choice. We don't have any other central defenders. They have to go. There is no other chance."

United, who play Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday, have a hectic schedule and face a fight to qualify for next season's Champions League.

United are presently fifth in the table, four points off Manchester City and with a game in hand, but could also secure a Champions League slot if they win the Europa League.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Toy pigs stop play!

47 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Two Bulls off to Japan Crusaders thrash hapless Sunwolves Super Rugby: Weekend teams Murray: Federer capable of winning French Open Records will be broken in biggest Varsity Cup final yet
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Fixtures
15 April 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth, White Hart Lane 13:30
Stoke City v Hull City, Britannia Stadium 16:00
Everton v Burnley, Goodison Park 16:00
Crystal Palace v Leicester City, Selhurst Park 16:00
Sunderland v West Ham United, Stadium of Light 16:00
Watford v Swansea City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Manchester City, St. Mary's Stadium 18:30
16 April 2017
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool, The Hawthorns 14:30
Manchester United v Chelsea, Old Trafford 17:00
17 April 2017
Middlesbrough v Arsenal, Riverside Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 