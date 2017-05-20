NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Mourinho backs Pogba to cope with father's death

2017-05-20 06:58
Paul Pogba (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Jose Mourinho has praised Paul Pogba for his response to his father's death as he prepares to recall him for Manchester United's final Premier League game of the campaign.

Mourinho has promised to make sweeping changes for Sunday's fixture against Crystal Palace, ahead of United's Europa League final date with Dutch side Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday.

But the United manager has confirmed the world's most expensive footballer will be in the starting line-up despite the death of his father this week.

"Paul Pogba is fine," Mourinho said. "A strong guy, strong mentality. He's learning how to live after his father passed away, but he is strong.

"He knows that he needs to play on Sunday because he hasn't played or trained for a long time and he needs these minutes on the pitch, so he plays against Palace."

Pogba has not appeared for United since helping them reach the Europa League final in a home draw with Celta Vigo 10 days ago and Mourinho clearly feels the French midfielder needs to play after attending to his family tragedy.

Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who injured his hamstring in the midweek draw at Southampton, is not expected to play as he battles to be fit.

And defender Chris Smalling will also be rested against Palace to ensure he recovers from a minor muscular problem in time to face Ajax.

Mourinho has also called up promising young defender Tim Fosu-Mensah, who has not played since injuring his shoulder in the Manchester derby at the end of last month.

"Chris Smalling has a problem, but a small problem that I think is no problem at all for next week," said Mourinho.

"It's a problem for the weekend but not for the final. Marouane Fellaini is the question mark; we wait for today's scans, we decided not to do it yesterday. Again, his feelings aren't bad, but let's wait.

"Tim Fosu-Mensah plays on Sunday and, if the reaction is good, and if he manages to play the game without problems, he's a new option for us for the final."

However, Fosu-Mensah, 19, will not be the only youngster involved in the squad on Sunday, with Mourinho even calling up 16-year-old midfielder Angel Gomes, who was named as the club's Youth Player of the Year this week, among a long list of untried talent.

"You will have the two goalkeepers, Joel Pereira and Kieran O'Hara," said Mourinho.

"We will have Demi Mitchell, Scott McTominay, Josh Harrop, Matty Willock, Angel Gomes and Zachary Dearnley. I think that's it. Plus Tim Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe, so lots of them.

"I think one young player can play in the middle of a good structure, a dynamic structure, an experienced structure, yes. But as for lots of them together, I think no."

Crystal Palace avoided a nerve-ridden final day of the season by beating Hull last weekend to guarantee their place in next season's Premier League.

Palace manager Sam Allardyce insists, though, that his side has no shortage of incentives at Old Trafford.

The Eagles could finish anywhere between 16th and 11th which could make a difference of up to £10 million in prize money to the club and Allardyce knows that will have an impact on his transfer spending.

"The budget will get bigger if we can go up a couple of places," Allardyce said.

"The chairman has pointed that out to me like every chairman I've worked for.

"So the higher you can finish in the league, the bigger and better the prize money so if we can get a result at Old Trafford, then that will be fantastic.

"It's pretty significant isn't it? For the players as well because they've got good bonuses for the position they finish in the league so they are well aware of what it means."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Conte plans fitting farewell for 'champion' Terry

2017-05-19 21:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Crusaders beat Chiefs in brutal Fiji clash De Kock: Hougaard at No 9 for Boks! S18: Hopes of SA-staged final dip Rebels refuse to be cut from Super Rugby Gutsy Stormers overpower Blues at Newlands
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Fixtures
Sunday, 21 May 2017
Liverpool v Middlesbrough, Anfield 16:00
Arsenal v Everton, Emirates Stadium 16:00
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Old Trafford 16:00
Southampton v Stoke City, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Chelsea v Sunderland, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v West Ham United, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Manchester City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 