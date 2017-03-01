Moses signs new deal with Chelsea

London - Nigerian international Victor Moses' impressive form this season saw him rewarded with a new two year contract by Premier League leaders Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old wing-back - who prior to this season spent the majority of his time since joining Chelsea in 2012 on loan -- signed a two year extension which will see him tied to the club till 2021.

"I feel very excited," Moses told the club website.

"I'm delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal.

"Now it's time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

"We're having a great season, I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence.

"I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team," added Moses, who engendered five bids from Chelsea to his previous club Wigan before finally being sold.

Michael Emenalo, Chelsea technical director, said Moses had earned his new deal after flourishing under manager Antonio Conte, who has guided the club in his first season to a 10 point lead over Tottenham in the table.

"We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us," he told the club website.

"He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio's leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.

"This new contract is testament to Victor's hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea and we believe he will be a big part of our future success."