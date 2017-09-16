NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Morata tells Chelsea fans to stop anti-Semitic chant

2017-09-16 17:19
Alvaro Morata (Gallo Images)
London - Alvaro Morata wants Chelsea fans to call a halt to chanting a song in his honour which includes anti-Semitic language. 

The 24-year-old Spanish international striker - hoping to add to his three goals against Arsenal on Sunday - told the Daily Mail it did not set a good example to young children attending matches.

Chelsea have said they will take the "strongest possible action" against any of their supporters who used the anti-Semitic language which attracted attention in the 2-1 win at Leicester last Saturday.

The song describes supporters of rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have traditional links to the Jewish community, as "Yids". 

"It's clearly a sensitive issue," said Morata in what was his first interview with an English newspaper since signing from Real Madrid for a reported $92.2 million. 

"There are many ways to enjoy yourself at a game and to cheer on your team or your favourite players. 

"But I am clear. I am against any songs that will offend people on the basis of religion or race. We need to cut it out. 

"Football is only a sport, let's use it as a positive vehicle. 

"It's not just that but kids who follow us and who want to be like us one day and we need to set the best example to them in the stands. 

"By all means, cheer me on, sing my name, sing songs about Chelsea but let's avoid this chant. The fans have been extremely welcoming to me and hopefully we can move forwards together now."

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
