Morata: No time to relax in Premier League

Cape Town - Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has expressed his views on adjusting to the Premier League, admitting that the intensity of games leaves little time to relax.

The Spaniard signed for the Blues from Real Madrid in the off-season and has made a promising start to his career at Stamford Bridge, scoring three goals and assisting in two others in his first four Premier League games.

The 24-year-old has compared the English top flight to the Serie A and La Liga, claiming that there is less time to relax in England.

Morata said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "At the moment, I’ve only scored and assisted with my head for Chelsea, so I hope to use my feet as well soon!

"But it’s true that English football is different to Italy and Spain. You don’t have much time to calm down, or relax, because all the time the ball is on fire! You need to be in good condition to play here and approach every match with a good mentality.

"In terms of the marking, it is probably the same here as in Italy with the teams that are maybe not at the top of the league - those teams are compact and it’s hard for us sometimes to break them down.

"But when the other team wants to play with the ball, you can find space. That’s when you find the spaces to attack the other team."