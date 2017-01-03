NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Mikel nears Valencia switch

2017-01-03 15:13
STALWART: John Obi Mikel of Chelsea is one of the most decorated players in the Premier League. (Julian Finney, Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Super Eagles captain, Mikel John Obi has agreed a deal in principle to join Valencia from English club, Chelsea according several sections of the Spanish and English media.

If the midfielder eventually puts pen to paper for the Spanish club, it will bring to an end, a 10-year spell in west London.

The move however hinges on the future of West Ham striker Simone Zaza.

Valencia must now make a big decision as Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions mean that they will not be able to afford to sign both Mikel and top target Zaza simultaneously this month.

Italian international Zaza has been a complete flop with West Ham since arriving on loan from Juventus in the summer, and was all set to move to Valencia this month at the request of head coach Cesare Prandelli.

But after the former Italy boss quit this week after issuing an ultimatum over five new January signings that he coveted, the Zaza deal is now on ice as club owner Peter Lim and sporting director Pitarch decide on where to focus their resources.

Mikel, who boasts 78 caps in international football, has found himself frozen out by new Blues boss Antonio Conte as league-leading Chelsea evolved their style under the Italian coach.

And after failing to make a single Premier League appearance this season, Mikel has agreed the outline details of a move to Mestalla after meeting with Valencia's sporting director, Jesus Garcia Pitarch, in London.

Mikel, meanwhile, is also being chased by Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille and clubs from the Chinese Super League but is understood to prefer a La Liga move.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in 2006 in a protracted and controversial transfer, having initially signed a deal with Manchester United. The Blues ended up paying United £12 million for the midfielder, plus £4 million to Norwegian side Lyn Oslo.

Read more on:    valencia  |  chelsea  |  john obi mikel  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dinkelacker: Khune was very special

52 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' Kyle Abbott set to ditch Proteas? Warner joins Bradman with Test ton before lunch Racing 92 set to take Goosen to court? Rabada, Maharaj strike for Proteas
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 