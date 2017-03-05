NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Merson: Wenger will manage PSG next year

2017-03-05 14:57
Arsene Wenger (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Arsene Wenger will manage Paris Saint-Germain next season if the French club don't win the Champions League this campaign.

Wenger, who has been in charge of the Gunners for more than 20 years, has come under increasing pressure from the fans after another title bid has faded away this season.

Arsenal's 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday has placed the London club's top-four - and Champions League - place in doubt, something Wenger has always achieved in England.

The French mentor's contract expires at the end of this season and Merson feels Wenger's good reputation around the world will see him get the PSG job.

Merson told Sky Sports: "The way he plays, he's got a great reputation around the world. He knows every footballer in the world. He has got a massive reputation.

"But I think if PSG don't win the Champions League, and I'm not sure if they're going to win the French league with the way that Monaco are playing, if I had to put my money on one, I'd say he'll be manager of PSG next year."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Baxter: Football humbles you

2017-03-05 13:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 32-25 Jaguares As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates As it happened: Cheetahs 34-28 Bulls Blitzboks reach Las Vegas semis Lions maul Waratahs in Johannesburg
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Fixtures
05 March 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton, White Hart Lane 15:30
Sunderland v Manchester City, Stadium of Light 18:00
06 March 2017
West Ham United v Chelsea, London Stadium 22:00
08 March 2017
Manchester City v Stoke City, Etihad Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 