Merson: Wenger will manage PSG next year

London - Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Arsene Wenger will manage Paris Saint-Germain next season if the French club don't win the Champions League this campaign.

Wenger, who has been in charge of the Gunners for more than 20 years, has come under increasing pressure from the fans after another title bid has faded away this season.

Arsenal's 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday has placed the London club's top-four - and Champions League - place in doubt, something Wenger has always achieved in England.

The French mentor's contract expires at the end of this season and Merson feels Wenger's good reputation around the world will see him get the PSG job.

Merson told Sky Sports: "The way he plays, he's got a great reputation around the world. He knows every footballer in the world. He has got a massive reputation.

"But I think if PSG don't win the Champions League, and I'm not sure if they're going to win the French league with the way that Monaco are playing, if I had to put my money on one, I'd say he'll be manager of PSG next year."