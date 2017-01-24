Mason making 'excellent progress' after skull fracture - club

London - Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is making "excellent progress" after fracturing his skull but will remain under close observation in hospital, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old suffered serious injury when he accidentally clashed heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill in the 14th minute of the 2-0 loss at the Premier League leaders on Sunday.

Mason was rushed to the nearby St Mary's Hospital in west London and underwent surgery.

"The club can confirm that Ryan Mason continues to make excellent progress after sustaining a skull fracture in Sunday's game against Chelsea," said a Hull statement.

"He will continue to be closely monitored by staff at St Mary's Hospital over the next few days, whilst also remaining in contact with our medical team to assess his progress."

Hull said they would only release more information when there are changes to Mason's condition, adding: "We also ask that people respect Ryan and his family's privacy whilst he remains in hospital."

Hull announced Monday that Mason was conscious and able to speak following a visit by captain Michael Dawson and club officials.

Chelsea representatives -- including Cahill and Blues captain John Terry -- visited him hours after Sunday's match.

Following the collision between Cahill and Mason, medical staff from both clubs sprinted out to attend to the two players, with referee Neil Swarbrick halting play for close to 10 minutes as they each received on-field treatment.

Central defender Cahill returned to his feet and scored Chelsea's second goal, a header, but Mason left the field on a stretcher while receiving oxygen.