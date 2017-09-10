NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Mane sorry after Ederson red card clash

2017-09-10 09:39
Sadio Mane (Getty Images)
Manchester - Sadio Mane apologised to Ederson after the Liverpool star was sent off for an ugly clash with the Manchester City goalkeeper on Saturday.

Senegal winger Mane was shown the red card after accidentally catching Ederson in the face with a high boot during City's 5-0 win at Eastlands.

Ederson had raced out of his area to head clear a high bouncing ball when he was knocked to the ground.

He was carried off on a stretcher after receiving treatment on the field for around eight minutes.

"I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery," Mane wrote on his Facebook page after the match.

"I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it.

"I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon!"

Former Benfica keeper Ederson was examined further by City's medical staff but did not suffer concussion and returned to the bench, wearing a dressing, before the end of the game.

The Brazilian later tweeted: "Hi, everyone - I am well. What a fright!

"It was an important win for us. We are strong. Thanks for all your messages of support."

