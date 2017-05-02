NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Man Utd's Ibrahimovic 'fixed' by knee surgery

2017-05-02 18:47
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Getty Images)
London - Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been "fixed" and feels "stronger" after undergoing knee surgery in the United States, he said on Tuesday.

"Fixed, done and stronger," Ibrahimovic posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a photograph showing white medical wristbands around his two wrists.

"Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game together soon."

Ibrahimovic, 35, faces a long period of rehabilitation after sustaining ligament damage in his right knee during United's Europa League quarter-final win against Anderlecht last month.

With his United contract due to expire at the end of the season, his future at the club is in doubt.

United wrote on Twitter: "Good news from Zlatan's team that he has undergone successful knee surgery."

In a statement released late on Monday, Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola said surgery in Pittsburgh had been "successful".

Raiola added: "He will make a full recovery AND HAS NOT SUFFERED A CAREER-ENDING INJURY."

Ibrahimovic was a stunning success in his first season at United, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances and inspiring the team to victory over Southampton in the League Cup final.

