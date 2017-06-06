NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Man Utd world's most valuable club - Forbes

2017-06-06 21:54
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Related Links

New York - Manchester United have overtaken Real Madrid as the world's most valuable football team, US magazine Forbes announced on Tuesday in its annual global list ranking the sport's wealthiest clubs.

United's enduring brand appeal and aggressive sponsorship strategies had helped the Premier League side reclaim top spot for the first time in five years, with a worth estimated at $3.69 billion, Forbes said in its survey.

Although Real Madrid have enjoyed unparallelled success in the Champions League -- clinching unprecedented back-to-back titles on Saturday for a record 12th crown -- United have roared past the Spanish giants in the commercial stakes.

According to Forbes, United generated revenues of $765 million during the 2015-2016 season, $77 million more than both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"Manchester United's return to the top spot is a testament to their powerful brand and marketing acumen," Forbes Media assistant managing editor Mike Ozanian said in a statement.

The Forbes survey found United to be the most profitable team in the world with an operating income of $288 million, $107 million more than Real.

Barcelona were placed at number two on the 2017 rankings, with a value of $3.64 billion while Real -- first place for the past four years -- had slipped to third with a value of $3.58 billion.

The top five was completed by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich ($2.71 billion) and English Premier League side Manchester City ($2.08 billion).

United's ascent to top spot comes despite a relatively fallow period in the club's on-field fortunes.

The Red Devils have not won the domestic title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and could only muster a sixth place finish in the Premier League under new manager Jose Mourinho. The club did claim victory in the Europa League however, a win which guaranteed their entry to next season's money-spinning Champions League.

Off the field though United's fortunes have soared, fuelled by the Premier League's multi-billion-dollar television deal which makes the English league by far the wealthiest in the world.

United's coffers have also swollen due to an array of global commercial tie-ups and a kit deal with Adidas worth a reported $90 million a year.

The financial might of English football is reflected in the fact that six of the top 10 most valuable clubs hail from the Premier League.

Arsenal were ranked sixth in the list with a value of $1.93 billion, just ahead of Chelsea ($1.85 billion) and Liverpool ($1.26 billion).

Italian giants Juventus -- beaten by Real Madrid in last weekend's Champions League final -- came in ninth with $1.26 billion.

Tottenham rounded out the top 10 with a value of $1.06 billion.

French side Paris Saint-Germain were 11th on the list with a value estimated at $841 million.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Beckham Miami team edges closer after land deal

29 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What would an all-local Bok side look like? Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Vermeulen to miss entire France series? Pollard to make return - in Mauritius?
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 