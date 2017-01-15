NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Man United look to exploit Liverpool wobble

2017-01-15 11:07
Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Jose Mourinho's resurgent Manchester United will attempt to reel in arch rivals Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp's faltering side visit Old Trafford in Sunday's Premier League headline clash.

United have won their last nine games in all competitions -- their best run since an 11-match winning streak in early 2009 -- while Liverpool are still to win a game in 2017.

Mourinho's men needed an ultra-defensive performance to secure a 0-0 draw at Anfield when the teams last met in October, but three months on, his team are now firing on all cylinders.

"Because the results are better, that changes a lot of things," the United manager said.

"You know, at that time I had less time of working together with my players. Now I have a little bit more.

"We know each other better, we have a certain way of thinking football, we have a certain way to play football.

"We don't just have good performances, we have also the happiness of the good results."

United's trip to Anfield fell during a troubling sequence that saw them win just twice in 11 league outings.

But although they have sat in sixth place for over two months, they have closed to within five points of Liverpool, who slipped to fourth after Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal overtook them on Saturday.

A key factor in United's revival has been the improved form of record signing Paul Pogba, who has seemed liberated since Michael Carrick was brought into the team to anchor the midfield.

The France midfielder has scored three goals and supplied three assists in his last 10 games and credits Mourinho with giving him the freedom to play his natural game.

"He said, 'You know how to play, do what you want,'" Pogba told the BBC. "He let me free on the pitch.

"He told me just to enjoy myself. That is it. That is all I need to hear from the manager."

Wayne Rooney would love to score the 250th goal he needs to surpass Bobby Charlton as United's outright record scorer against Liverpool, but having started the last two games, he may drop to the bench.

Mourinho hopes to have 18-goal top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic back after he missed Tuesday's 2-0 League Cup semi-final first-leg win over Hull City through illness.

Marcos Rojo, who missed that game with a muscle strain, is also due to be assessed, but fellow defender Eric Bailly is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

Liverpool established their credentials as leaders Chelsea's closest rivals by beating Manchester City 1-0 on New Year's Eve, only to then be held to a 2-2 draw at struggling Sunderland.

They followed it up by drawing 0-0 against fourth-tier minnows Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and then losing 1-0 at Southampton in their own League Cup semi-final first leg.

Klopp conceded his side were fortunate not to have lost more heavily at St Mary's, but he is confident they will rise to the occasion on Sunday.

"I hear it in your questions, I hear it when I talk to different people," he told his pre-game press conference.

"Because of our last game it is like, 'Oh my God, and now it is Man United.' But give me 11 players and we will be competitive.

"I know how they (players) react to not-that-good performances. It is not about being confident before the game.

"It is about getting confidence in the game with the right kind of movements, right kind of defending.

"They (United) are better, more used to each other (than in October). They are more confident. It is a different side."

Klopp has been lifted by the return to fitness of Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who returned from an ankle problem at Southampton.

Captain Jordan Henderson (heel) and centre-back Joel Matip (ankle) could feature after returning to training, but Sadio Mane is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Spurs in better shape for title challenge

2017-01-15 10:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas destroy Sri Lanka, secure whitewash AB's Test future remains uncertain Crushing defeat my worst moment, says Sri Lanka skipper Faf miracle catch a result of 'practice' Side Entry: Faf crosses all boundaries so that SA stay off the back foot
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Fixtures
15 January 2017
Everton v Manchester City, Goodison Park 15:30
Manchester United v Liverpool, Old Trafford 18:00
21 January 2017
Liverpool v Swansea City, Anfield 14:30
Stoke City v Manchester United, Britannia Stadium 17:00
Middlesbrough v West Ham United, Riverside Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Everton, Selhurst Park 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland, The Hawthorns 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Watford, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, Etihad Stadium 19:30
22 January 2017
Southampton v Leicester City, St. Mary's Stadium 14:00
Arsenal v Burnley, Emirates Stadium 16:15
Chelsea v Hull City, Stamford Bridge 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 