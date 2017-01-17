NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Man City's Sagna fined over referee comment

2017-01-17 17:35
Bacary Sagna (Getty Images)
London - Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined £40,000 and warned about his future conduct by the Football Association on Tuesday after making an Instagram post that questioned referee Lee Mason's impartiality.

Sagna, 32, posted a photo with the caption "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team" on the social network following City's 2-1 victory against Burnley on January 2.

Sagna later revised the post to read "still fighting and winning as a team" after a clash that saw Mason send off City midfielder Fernandinho.

France defender Sagna was charged with misconduct over the post last Tuesday and has now been punished by the FA, English football's governing body.

"Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 for misconduct in relation to a comment posted on social media," said an FA statement.

"The Manchester City defender was also warned as to his future conduct, following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing,

"The player was charged in that his comment questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to Rule E3 (1)."

