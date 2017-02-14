NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Man City's Jesus out with broken foot

2017-02-14 18:21
Gabriel Jesus (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Manchester City's Brazilian goal-scoring sensation Gabriel Jesus has broken his foot, the club said Tuesday, sparking fears he may miss the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old striker, who has scored three goals in five games since joining City in January, suffered a "fractured metatarsal" bone against Bournemouth on Monday. He was brought off in the 15th minute of the 2-0 win which lifted City to second in the Premier League.

City did not say how long Jesus would be sidelined. "He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff," said a club statement.

British media reports said Jesus underwent a scan on Tuesday that revealed the fracture. He was pictured walking in Manchester with a protective boot.

City paid Brazilian club Palmeiras an initial £27 million for Jesus.

The striker scored at West Ham and twice against Swansea and Jesus was hoping to become the third City player -- after Emmanuel Adebayor and Kevin de Bruyne -- to score on each of his first three Premier League starts.

City manager Pep Guardiola said after the Bournemouth game that he was "praying" the damage would not be serious.

The Brazilian's impact has been so dramatic that reports had said Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero could leave.

Aguero came on to replace Jesus at Bournemouth and is now set to reclaim his place as number one striker.

The injury is a particular blow to City as the Premier League campaign intensifies and they meet Monaco in the Champions League last 16 first leg next week.

Medical experts say that on average, a broken metatarsal needs about eight weeks recovery. Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has had a broken metatarsal three times and needed between six weeks and three months to return.

Doctors recommend four to eight weeks rest. The treatment depends on the extent of the damage.

If the foot is bad enough to warrant being put in plaster, he would have to keep the cast for four to six weeks.

Jesus would then make a gradual return with exercises to increase the strain he can put on the foot. The return could be another four weeks or more.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lineker defends under pressure Ranieri

2017-02-14 16:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gary Player opens up on SONA, Trump Bok brothers’ father passes away Twitter reacts to Els golfing with Trump Boks will need ‘toughies’ in June Crocked Stormers duo pose for hospital picture
Tearful James Small remembers 'special' Joost Joost 'fought illness like he played rugby' - Wiese All Blacks tweet sympathies to 'Bok great' Joost Smit remembers 'schoolboy hero' Joost Bakkies pays tribute to fellow Bok, Bulls legend, Joost

Fixtures
25 February 2017
Everton v Sunderland, Goodison Park 17:00
Hull City v Burnley, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough, Selhurst Park 17:00
Southampton v Arsenal, St. Mary's Stadium 17:00
Chelsea v Swansea City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth, The Hawthorns 17:00
Watford v West Ham United, Vicarage Road Stadium 19:30
26 February 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City, White Hart Lane 15:30
Manchester City v Manchester United, Etihad Stadium 16:15
27 February 2017
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Keohane on Joost and SA Rugby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 