English Premiership

Lukaku has Everton transfer promise - agent

2017-05-31 20:33
Romelu Lukaku (Getty Images)
London - Romelu Lukaku's agent claims Everton have promised the Belgium striker he will be allowed to leave if certain clubs make a bid during the transfer window.

Lukaku has refused to accept Everton's offer of a new contract which would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League club's history.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his current deal but has spoken about his desire to play in the Champions League, an ambition which Everton have so far been unable to fulfil.

With Lukaku's former club Chelsea and Manchester United both linked with a move for the forward, his agent Mino Raiola has suggested Everton won't stand in his client's way if they get a suitable offer from any of several unnamed clubs.

"Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave this summer," Raiola told talkSPORT on Wednesday.

"We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but hearing the market I think some clubs will contact Everton.

"If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku then I think he will want to make another step, but we are not there yet."

