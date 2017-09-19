NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Long determined to reclaim Southampton place

2017-09-19 21:49
Shane Long, right (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Southampton striker Shane Long admits he has been frustrated by the limited opportunities he has been afforded so far this season, as he aims to start more games.

The 30-year-old made his first start of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday, in a 1-0 victory, after coming off the bench against West Ham, Huddersfield, and Watford.

The Republic of Ireland international has been disappointed with the amount of minutes he has been given and is determined to establish himself as a regular starter, ahead of Charlie Austin and Manolo Gabbiadini.

“For me personally hopefully I can get a run of games now and pick up a bit of form,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Echo.

“I felt like I did well [against Palace], but the more games I’ll play the more confident I’ll be and the more goals I’ll score.”

“It’s been frustrating. The gaffer’s got a few options upfront with me, Gabbi and Charlie.

“He likes to play one striker so someone will be frustrated, but I’ve just kept my head down, trained hard and tried to prove my point. I’m just waiting for my chance to come.

“[Against Palace] I feel like I played well, but I didn’t get that goal, so the next game I’ll try and put that right and kick on.”

NEXT ON SPORT24X

As it happened: Pirates 1-0 CT City

34 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth: Leave our loved ones alone! Stransky at a loss to explain Boks' demise Feuding partner lays fraud charges against WP Rugby Mitchell: Boks need new exits strategy Allister has ignored Bok danger signs
7 most embarrassing moments in Bok history Mitchell: Boks need new exits strategy Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 23 September 2017
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur, London Stadium 13:30
Stoke City v Chelsea, Bet365 Stadium 16:00
Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Etihad Stadium 16:00
Everton v AFC Bournemouth, Goodison Park 16:00
Swansea City v Watford, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Burnley v Huddersfield Town, Turf Moor 16:00
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 24 September 2017
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United, The American Express Community Stadium 17:00
Monday, 25 September 2017
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion, Emirates Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 