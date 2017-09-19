Long determined to reclaim Southampton place

Cape Town - Southampton striker Shane Long admits he has been frustrated by the limited opportunities he has been afforded so far this season, as he aims to start more games.



The 30-year-old made his first start of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday, in a 1-0 victory, after coming off the bench against West Ham, Huddersfield, and Watford.

The Republic of Ireland international has been disappointed with the amount of minutes he has been given and is determined to establish himself as a regular starter, ahead of Charlie Austin and Manolo Gabbiadini.

“For me personally hopefully I can get a run of games now and pick up a bit of form,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Echo.

“I felt like I did well [against Palace], but the more games I’ll play the more confident I’ll be and the more goals I’ll score.”

“It’s been frustrating. The gaffer’s got a few options upfront with me, Gabbi and Charlie.

“He likes to play one striker so someone will be frustrated, but I’ve just kept my head down, trained hard and tried to prove my point. I’m just waiting for my chance to come.

“[Against Palace] I feel like I played well, but I didn’t get that goal, so the next game I’ll try and put that right and kick on.”