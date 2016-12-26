NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Liverpool's Firmino charged with drink driving

2016-12-26 19:44
Roberto Firmino (Gallo Images)
London - Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink driving after being arrested in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Firmino was stopped by police while driving in Liverpool city centre on December 24 and was later charged with the offence.

"Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24 2016," a Merseyside Police spokesperson told the Guardian on Monday.

"Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on January 31."

Brazil forward Firmino, 25, is currently preparing for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Stoke at Anfield on Tuesday.

His court date could prove a problem however as it is scheduled for the same day that Liverpool play title rivals Chelsea at Anfield.

Firmino is a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side and has scored 17 goals, including six this season, in 67 appearances since joining Liverpool from Hoffenheim in July 2015.

