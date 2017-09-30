NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Liverpool ready for Benitez reunion

2017-09-30 08:59
Rafa Benitez.(Getty Images)
Related Links

Newcastle - Liverpool are seeking to end a frustrating September on a positive note as they face a reunion with their former manager Rafa Benitez at Newcastle on Sunday.

Benitez remains a popular figure at Anfield, having guided Liverpool to the Champions League title with a remarkable victory over AC Milan in 2005, a night remembered fondly at a club who have won just two trophies since then.

Jurgen Klopp's attempts to bring back the good times have yet to pay off, with Liverpool continuing to look dangerous in attack but vulnerable in defence.

That was illustrated perfectly during last Saturday's 3-2 win at Leicester, when Klopp's team twice led by two goals, but only won in the end thanks to Simon Mignolet's penalty save from Jamie Vardy.

Klopp's response was to field all four of his main attacking players from the start for the first time on Tuesday at Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

But for once, Liverpool's forwards did not produce the goods; Philippe Coutinho scored, but Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were off target, as was Daniel Sturridge when he came on as a substitute.

That draw means that Liverpool have won just one of their six matches during September, going out of the League Cup in the process.

However, they still went into the weekend sitting fifth in the Premier League, only five points off the top.

"The big improvement of this team in the moment so far is that we really create a lot," Klopp said.

"We have had a lot of talks in the last two years about when we played against sides who are only defending and we don't create enough.

"That has changed. We've made a big step in this. So far it hasn't led to the results that we want, but in a few moments you cannot create bigger chances."

Mignolet is set to return in goal for the trip to Newcastle, having missed the match in Moscow as Klopp has decided to play Loris Karius in the Champions League this season.

Klopp is looking forward to the clash with Benitez, saying: "I met Rafa once when he was manager of Liverpool, we beat him 5-0 with Mainz. I hope he remembers that."

Benitez backed Klopp to emulate his trophy-winning spell at Liverpool as the Newcastle manager prepares to face the club which helped to forge his reputation.

The Spaniard led the Reds to the Champions League and FA Cup success during a celebrated six years in charge at Anfield, and retains strong links with the club and area, with his family still based on Merseyside.

Klopp is yet to earn his first silverware after almost two years in charge, but Benitez is confident the German is capable of adding to the club's lengthy list of honours.

"It was a good period at Liverpool and we did well over six years, with four trophies and three finals," Benitez said.

"Jurgen is someone I know well, so I don't want to put any pressure on but he has the tools and the potential and I think they can win trophies.

"The hard part is to sustain the success with all the top sides you have to come up against, and at the moment the way everyone's spending it means it isn't easy.

"They have everything in place to do well, but they are competing against some very good sides."

Benitez leads Newcastle for a second time against Liverpool, after the Magpies came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Anfield shortly after the 57-year-old took over 18 months ago.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pogba injury is 'long-term' admits Mourinho

2017-09-30 07:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ Bok assistant headed for Ireland - report Boks: Dreyer to curb being ‘pinged’? WP back Willemse at No 15 for Bulls derby Haroon Lorgat releases personal statement
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur, The John Smith's Stadium 13:30
Stoke City v Southampton, Bet365 Stadium 16:00
West Ham United v Swansea City, London Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Old Trafford 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v Watford, The Hawthorns 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Chelsea v Manchester City, Stamford Bridge 18:30
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion, Emirates Stadium 13:00
Everton v Burnley, Goodison Park 15:15
Newcastle United v Liverpool, St. James' Park 17:30
Saturday, 14 October 2017
Liverpool v Manchester United, Anfield 13:30
Manchester City v Stoke City, Etihad Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v Huddersfield Town, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Selhurst Park 16:00
Burnley v West Ham United, Turf Moor 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth, Wembley Stadium 16:00
Watford v Arsenal, Vicarage Road Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 