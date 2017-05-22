NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Kroenke rules out Arsenal sale

2017-05-22 12:47
Arsene Wenger (Getty)
Related Links

London - Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke responded on Monday to speculation about a possible takeover by insisting his company KSE UK's shares in the English Premier League club "are not, and never have been for sale".

In a brief statement to the London Stock Exchange, headlined "Response to media speculation", KSE said: "KSE UK Inc notes the recent media speculation concerning its shareholding in Arsenal Holdings PLC and confirms that its shares are not, and never have been, for sale."

It added: "KSE is a committed, long term investor in Arsenal and will remain so."

The statement came after last Friday's Financial Times reported that Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov had made a $1.3 billion bid to take control of Arsenal from Kroenke.

Uzbekistan-born Usmanov owns 30 percent of Arsenal League club and is said to have recently made the offer in a letter to American sports entrepreneur Kroenke, who controls a 67 percent stake.

Usmanov, who made his fortune in the steel industry, had seen a previous bid for Arsenal rejected.

His criticism of Kroenke's passive ownership style was echoed by increasing numbers of Arsenal fans this season, who were unhappy with what they saw as the board's willingness to settle for on-field mediocrity so long as commercial stability was maintained.

Both 'Silent Stan', as Kroenke has been disparagingly nicknamed by some supporters, and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger came under fire during s Premier League campaign that ended with the Gunners finishing fifth on Sunday.

That meant Arsenal missed out on a place in Europe's elite and highly lucrative Champions League for the first time in 20 years under veteran boss Wenger.

The 67-year-old Frenchman has faced repeated calls to quit and bring to an end an Arsenal reign that started in September 1996 when his current contract expires after the end of this season.

Wenger has yet to clarify his future but reports in the British press over the weekend suggested he would accept a new two-year contract.

Arsenal have one last chance to end the season with a trophy when they face Premier League champions and London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chiefs legend's advice to Ekstein and Maluleka

2017-05-22 10:21

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett offers Etzebeth ‘anger’ advice 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13 CEO’s son to become next Bulls head coach? Fleck: No issues with Etzebeth discipline Bulls inform Marais of future plans
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 