NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Kompany leads by example for ruthless City

2017-04-15 20:55
Vincent Kompany (Getty Images)
Related Links

Southampton - Vincent Kompany marked his return to the Manchester City line-up with a rare goal as his side climbed to third in the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's team were in control for long periods at St Mary's, but it wasn't until the 55th minute that City captain Kompany put them ahead with his first goal since August 2015.

Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero made sure of the three points with further goals in the 77th and 80th minutes respectively.

With Manchester United beginning to breathe down their necks in the pursuit of a top-four place and with games in hand, City needed this result, only their second league win in six matches, to move one point above Liverpool.

It was an especially cathartic moment for Kompany, who was making only his fourth league start in yet another injury-plagued campaign for the Belgium defender.

Aguero might have scored twice in the first four minutes.

First he escaped his marker at the far post but could only volley Gael Clichy's cross wide.

Then he made himself a yard of space on the right of the penalty area but pulled his shot across goal.

Neither miss made Aguero more reluctant to shoot. From a corner-kick on the right, he tried an 18-yard volley, which went about the same distance wide.

For 15 minutes Southampton were barely a factor in the game as City passed the ball round and through them.

But then they produced an incisive move that should have brought them the opening goal.

Nathan Redmond's pass between Jesus Navas and Kompany freed Manolo Gabbiadini on the left, and he rolled the ball back into the path of Dusan Tadic 15 yards out.

However, the Serbia playmaker's first-time shot sent the ball well over the crossbar.

That, though, was an isolated incident as Southampton spent most of the rest of the first half chasing shadows.

In the 36th minute, Aguero's attempted cross looped up off Cedric Soares and David Silva, running in, seemed certain to score, only to half-volley into the side-netting.

The next error seemed to be made by referee Neil Swarbrick when he awarded a corner after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster rushed out of goal as Sane charged through.

Swarbrick ruled that a swipe of Forster's right glove had made contact with the ball, but replays showed little evidence of that and suggested that he had hit Sane's foot and that a penalty should have been awarded.

If Southampton had a hope at that point, it was probably that Claudio Bravo, preferred in City's goal to Willy Caballero, would make an error, and after he could only flap at a cross from the left, James Ward-Prowse returned the ball to the near post, where Steven Davis got his head to it only to nod it too high.

Ten minutes into the second half, City finally made the breakthrough.

It might have come from Navas's rising shot from 25 yards that forced Forster to touch the ball over the bar, but instead it came from the resulting corner.

Gabbiadini missed Silva's kick from the left and Kompany, making only his third appearance of 2017, muscled his way past Ryan Bertrand and headed past Forster from six yards before celebrating wildly.

City doubled the lead in the 77th minute with a goal of devastating simplicity but clinical execution.

Kevin De Bruyne exchanged passes with Silva just inside his own half and ran clear before sliding the ball to his left for Sane to finish.

Three minutes later and the scoreline more fairly reflected City's dominance.

De Bruyne collected Navas' pass on the right and chipped the ball across for Aguero to head in.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chiefs battle to win over Chippa

59 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 16-29 Lions LIVE: Bulls 26 Jaguares 13 Blitzboks off to a flying start in Singapore Murray: Federer capable of winning French Open Blitzboks let it slip against England in Singapore
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Fixtures
16 April 2017
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool, The Hawthorns 14:30
Manchester United v Chelsea, Old Trafford 17:00
17 April 2017
Middlesbrough v Arsenal, Riverside Stadium 21:00
22 April 2017
Hull City v Watford, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v Stoke City, Liberty Stadium 16:00
West Ham United v Everton, London Stadium 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Middlesbrough, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 