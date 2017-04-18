NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Klopp: Liverpool job could be my last

2017-04-18 07:57
Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he could retire from management once he has fulfilled his ambitions at Anfield.

The German cut his teeth at Mainz, with whom he won promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history during his seven-year reign at the Opel Arena before resigning from his post in 2008.

Klopp was subsequently appointed by Borussia Dortmund, where he achieved much success - winning back-to-back league titles, including the domestic double in 2012.

The 49-year-old admits he does not see himself coaching many clubs, suggesting the Reds job could be his last.

"I will not have been in charge of 10 different clubs once my managerial career is over," he told Sport1.

"There is a not insignificant chance I will have coached three clubs. I would say it is very unlikely I will become a club-hopper all of a sudden.

'On the contrary, it is always quite easy for me to fully commit to what I am doing because they are often long-term projects."

Klopp is determined to add to the Anfield trophy cabinet before he departs, having come close in his fist season with the Merseysiders after they lost out in both finals of the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

"If I fulfil my contract with Liverpool, then there is a good chance I will have won something here," he added. 

"I could be in an uncomfortable situation if we do not win anything. People expect Liverpool to win trophies."

