NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Klopp eyes 'special' City clash after Liverpool sink Stoke

2016-12-28 07:20
Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino (Getty Images)
Related Links

Liverpool - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to pitting his wits against Pep Guardiola again after seeing the Reds fight back to beat Stoke City 4-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Reds moved back above Manchester City into second place in the table, and to within six points of leaders Chelsea, after claiming their third consecutive win and maintaining their unbeaten record at Anfield this season.

The win, secured thanks to goals by Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and a Giannelli Imbula own goal, set Liverpool up nicely for their New Year's Eve home clash with City, whose manager was in the Anfield crowd doing a spot of scouting.

"I'm not sure whether he watched a lot of games in the last few weeks in other stadiums. That is the first sign it is a special game and we are already looking forward to it," Klopp said.

The German, a direct rival of Guardiola's when the pair were in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively admitted that it can be difficult to go to see opposition teams in action these days because the Premier League's superstar managers risk spending more time signing autographs than actually watching games.

"I respect them a lot also but I have not been at their stadium this season. Maybe he just wants to watch good football," he joked.

"It's a difficult game for both teams but exciting and the best thing is it's at Anfield. They are an outstanding side and we are not too bad."

Liverpool have won eight and drawn two of 10 games at Anfield this season and have not been beaten in front of their own fans in 23 games going back to January.

City can therefore expect to face a daunting task but Stoke, the last visiting team to win at Anfield, looked like they could spring a surprise after Jonathan Walters put them in front in the 12th minute.

Lallana equalised and Firmino's fine strike just before half-time made it 2-1 before Liverpool ran away with the game in the second period.

The Brazilian's goal, his sixth of the season, came three days after he was arrested and charged for drink driving in the centre of Liverpool, and Klopp said there had been no prospect of the player being dropped.

"No because he was the best man in training so there was no chance to leave him out. No chance. He was outstanding," he said.

'WE CAN DO BETTER'

There were important contributions from Sadio Mane, who forced Imbula into turning the ball into his own net, and Sturridge, who came off the bench and seconds later had his first goal of the season.

Captain Jordan Henderson was also excellent, but Klopp said it was "not the moment" to shower praise on individuals.

"I don't think they need it. In this moment they are all happy about the team performance, the result, about the goals we scored," he said.

"If we speak about one player we speak always about the past but I already think about the next game and hopefully we can do better."

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has still never won at Anfield as a manager and he was left to rue defensive errors that contributed to his team's downfall.

"We deservedly took the lead. The disappointment is that we allowed them back into the game just before half-time. We went in 2-1 down feeling a little bit hard done by," said Hughes.

"We made a couple of individual errors again for the next two goals and it was very difficult to come back from that. Because of individual and collective errors we have been beaten by four goals which is a little bit unfair on us," added Hughes, whose side are without a win in four and go to Chelsea next.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Liverpool roar back to demolish Stoke

2016-12-27 22:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Johan Botha dreaming of Australian call-up Brock Lesnar's UFC career over? Rassie backs Boks to bounce back Proteas bowlers pile on the pressure in PE Proteas bowlers fight back in PE
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Fixtures
28 December 2016
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
30 December 2016
Hull City v Everton, Kingston Communications Stadium 22:00
31 December 2016
Leicester City v West Ham United, King Power Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Manchester United v Middlesbrough, Old Trafford 17:00
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion, St. Mary's Stadium 17:00
Chelsea v Stoke City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Burnley v Sunderland, Turf Moor 17:00
Liverpool v Manchester City, Anfield 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 