English Premiership

Klopp already in talks with transfer targets

2017-02-22 22:13
Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club are already in talks with their transfer targets for next season, hoping to get their business done early in the window.

The Reds are sitting in fifth place on the Premier League table, ahead of their trip to champions Leicester City on Monday night, and are fighting for a top four position which would mean a place in the Champions League.

Klopp has however said that he is already planning for the next campaign.

The German mentor told the Liverpool Echo: "We are in talks with different people - players, agents, all that stuff.

"Not a lot of decisions have been already made at this point. Why should they at this stage?

"But we are on the way. At the end I'm sure we will have a really good squad.

"We already have a good squad and a few more good players will make it even better. There's a good base."

