NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

King hat-trick gets Bournemouth off mark

2017-03-11 19:52
Bournemouth (Getty Images)
Related Links

Bournemouth - Joshua King scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth rallied from two missed penalties to snatch a dramatic 3-2 win over West Ham on Saturday.

Eddie Howe's side ended their nine-match winless run in all competitions as they finally grabbed all three points in their first win of 2017.

King blasted in the winner on 90 minutes at Dean Court after also scoring for the south coast side on 31 and 48 minutes.

The Norwegian international - who took his tally to eight goals in his past seven games - had however missed a penalty after eight minutes with Benik Afobe also fluffing a second penalty for the hosts in the first half.

Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings watched from the stands as he started his five-match ban for stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

King had scored a penalty in last weekend's draw at Manchester United, but the striker fired wide from the spot after eight minutes following Sofiane Feghouli's foul on Charlie Daniels.

A minute later West Ham winger Michail Antonio marked his return from suspension with a cool finish after taking Feghouli's pass and spinning away from his marker in the 10th minute.

King made amends in the 31st minute when the striker flicked the ball up in the penalty area before firing home.

Bournemouth missed another penalty, this one awarded for Jose Fonte's foul on March Pugh late in the first half, as Afobe's effort was saved by Darren Randolph.

West Ham attempted to extend their lead but Antonio and Manuel Lanzini fired wide and King then held off Fonte's half-hearted challenge to tuck past Randolph.

Three minutes into the second half Bournemouth took the lead, King pouncing after Afobe flicked on Ryan Fraser's free-kick amid offside protests.

The Hammers thought they had grabbed a point with seven minutes left when Sam Byram set up fellow substitute Andre Ayew. But King blasted in the winner at the death after Randolph had blocked Jack Wilshere's shot.

The win moves Bournemouth six points clear of the relegation zone with West Ham missing the chance to move into the top half of the table.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Niasse double is Hull's Silva lining

46 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas stumble in Dunedin Changes to Super Rugby imminent Proteas make slow progress as NZ falter LIVE: Sharks 31-7 Waratahs Faf will determine Test’s destiny
No excuses this time as AC eyes redemption WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo

Fixtures
11 March 2017
Middlesbrough v Sunderland, Riverside Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, Selhurst Park 17:00
Arsenal v Leicester City, Emirates Stadium 19:30
12 March 2017
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 15:30
Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 18:00
13 March 2017
Chelsea v Watford, Stamford Bridge 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 