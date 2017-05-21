NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Kante claims hat-trick of individual honours

2017-05-21 12:40
N'golo Kante (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League on Sunday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.

The 26-year-old Frenchman, who joined champions Chelsea from last year's title winners Leicester City in July, has already been named Player of the Year by the Football Writers Association and the Professional Footballers Association.

Kante fended off competition from teammates Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta, Tottenham Hotspur trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen, Everton's Romelu Lukaku, and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to win the award.

"It's a huge honour to be named player of the year... and I want to thank everyone who voted for me," Kante said in a statement on the league's website.

Kante has scored one league goal (against Manchester United) and provided one assist this season, but it is his ability to break up play, shield Chelsea's defence and launch attacks that has been key for the team.

"I work hard in training, I try to give my best and I work with so many very good players; that's why we won the league two times," Kante added.

"We played many good games but we won 5-0 against Everton, which was a very beautiful game, and also my goal against Manchester United (in a 4-0 win). It is always good to score and I am happy for these two games."

Read more on:    chelsea  |  english premiersh  |  n'golo kante  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hot-shot Kane chases golden boot

2017-05-21 11:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Referee Van Heerden steals the show at Newlands As it happened: Lions 51-14 Bulls Blitzboks stunned in London Lions gore bumbling Bulls Side Entry: Sevens’ success tells us something we don’t want to hear
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Fixtures
Sunday, 21 May 2017
Liverpool v Middlesbrough, Anfield 16:00
Arsenal v Everton, Emirates Stadium 16:00
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Old Trafford 16:00
Southampton v Stoke City, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Chelsea v Sunderland, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v West Ham United, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Manchester City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 