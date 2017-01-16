NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Kane: The future is very bright for Spurs

2017-01-16 19:11
Harry Kane.(Getty Images)
London - Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is delighted with the way things are going at the club and insists none of their stars will be lured away to China.

The spending of Chinese Super League clubs has been the topic of much debate since the start of the January transfer window with the likes of Oscar and Carlos Tevez signing huge contracts to make the move east, while Chelsea striker Diego Costa is believed to be unsettled after receiving an offer of his own.

However, Kane, who himself signing a bumper new long-term contract in pre-season, is confident Spurs will be able to hang on to their star players, as well as their manager, and is excited about what the future holds for the London club.

"People are going to speculate about that but you can see how good a shape the club is in," he said.

"The future is very bright. We've got one of the best managers in the world, if not the best. I'm pretty sure he'd stay, he's started a project here, we've got the stadium coming, so the future is very bright.

"Performances like West Brom and winning games like that, the next step for us is winning trophies, so hopefully we can do that this season and push us onto the world scale.

"I'd be very surprised if any of our players went out there, especially within the next couple of seasons. What we've got going on here is something very great and I think it would be silly for the players here not to be part of it."

Spurs next face Pep Guardiola's struggling Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in a much anticipated league encounter.

Kick off is at 19:30.

