English Premiership

Kane on target at Spurs tame Terriers

2017-09-30 15:32
Harry Kane (AP)
Tottenham Hotspur recorded a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at The John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The away side started brightly but Huddersfield had the first sight of goal as Tommy Smith forced Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into a good early low save.

Eric Dier then got back in the nick of time to block Rajiv Van La Parra as he set to shoot after a quick counter from the Terriers.

But the hosts' good start was undone by a poor clearance from Jonas Lossl that was headed forward by Kieran Trippier to Harry Kane to race through on goal unopposed before beating the home stopper at his near post, on the right-hand side of the pitch.

Huddersfield were then two goals down after a sublime piece of one-touch football from Spurs, as the ball ultimately found Christian Eriksen who had the ball taken off of him by Chris Lowe, but only into the path of Davies, who finished expertly with a deft touch.

Kane hit the roof of the Lossl's net seconds later before the referee waved play on as Davinson Sanchez appeared to have nudged over Elias Kachunga in the box.

Lossl had to quickly smother the ball after gifting possession to Kane with an air-kick on the edge of the small box, but he could do nothing to stop the England striker from curling a beautiful left-footed effort in at the left post after strolling past three defenders on the edge of the area, moments later.

Deli Alli hit the left-hand upright with a shot after another excellent one-touch passing move from Spurs, and Kane had a third goal correctly disallowed for offside after he had connected to a Davies delivery.

The last piece of action of the first half saw Laurent Depoitre smash a 25-yard screamer back off the Tottenham crossbar with Lloris beaten.

Kane had a good chance blocked at the start of the second half after an Eriksen cut-back while Lloris easily collected a Scott Malone cross ahead of a save from Lossl at the other to end to easily deny Eriksen.

Kachunga was unable to get his head to a good Malone delivery on 70 minutes as Dier saw his 74th minute shot deflected wide after some good approach play from Spurs.

The game lacked the crispness exhibited by the away side as the match wore on, with Spurs seeming unable to further break down their opponents.

Second-half substitute Moussa Sissoko was fed by Alli on the edge of the Terriers box, but failed to beat Lossl after cutting back onto his left foot.

Heung-Min Son replaced Kane for the final four minutes of the tie, with the two-goal hero marching off to rapturous applause from the travelling Spurs support.

But it was Sissoko who had the final say as he latched onto a Davies cross from the left hand and scored his first goal for the club after his shot took a massive deflection off of Christopher Schindler before ending up in the back of the net.

