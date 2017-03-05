Kane double keeps Spurs in title hunt

London - Harry
Kane extended his hot streak with a blistering brace as Tottenham beat
Everton 3-2 to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points on
Sunday.
Kane opened the scoring with a thunderous first-half strike at White
Hart Lane and netted again after the break to take his goal tally to 24
in 28 games this season.
Everton forward Romelu Lukaku, Kane's closest rival in the race to
finish as Premier League top scorer, got one back before Dele Alli
struck for Spurs in the closing moments.
There was still time for Enner Valencia to score Everton's second,
but Tottenham held on for a third victory in their last four league
games.
Kane's prolific form puts a little more pressure on runaway leaders
Chelsea, who must win at West Ham on Monday to restore their 10-point
advantage.
Everton could have no complaints about their first defeat in their
last 10 league games, a setback which dents their hopes of qualifying
for the Europa League.
Tottenham had an early penalty appeal when Kyle Walker surged past
Leighton Baines into the area, but the Everton defender recovered
impressively, just getting a foot on the ball with his last-ditch
challenge.
Although Spurs were monopolising possession, all the neat passing
from Mauricio Pochettino's men hadn't forced Everton goalkeeper Joel
Robles into action.
Sensing that his team needed to be more direct, Kane took matters into his own hands to break the deadlock in the 20th minute.
When Kane found himself on the ball 30 yards from goal, he quickly
moved menacingly towards the penalty area and, with Everton midfielder
Gareth Barry fatally failing to close him down, the Spurs star was free
to unleash a superb strike that flashed past Robles.
Kane should have netted again
moments later when he collected Alli's pass and cleverly cut inside
Baines for a close-range effort that was straight at Robles.
Christian Eriksen smashed the rebound over the crossbar and the
Tottenham midfielder was off target with another opportunity, this one
steered wide after he broke clear.
After watching Merseyside boxer Tony Bellew's win against David Haye
in a heavyweight bout on Saturday evening, Everton boss Ronald Koeman
took to social media to hail the Everton fan's "warrior" spirit.
But there was little of that against-the-odds mentality from Everton,
who failed to lay a glove on Tottenham in a one-sided affair.
Victor Wanyama nearly doubled Tottenham's lead when his long-range effort cannoned off a post.
Pressing for the knockout blow after the interval, Tottenham defender
Jan Vertonghen stormed into the Everton area, but couldn't beat Robles
from an acute angle.
If Everton were to halt Spurs' serene progress, they needed much better service for the isolated Lukaku.
Instead they shot themselves in the foot and gifted Kane his second goal in the 56th minute.
Robles rolled the ball out to Morgan Schneiderlin and, with two
Tottenham players lurking nearby, he passed to Ashley Williams, but not
quickly enough to stop Alli stealing possession.
A quick pass put Kane clean through and the England international kept his composure to slot a cool finish past Robles.
It took 80 minutes for Everton to give Lukaku a sight of goal and he
snapped up the chance, taking Ross Barkley's pass, accelerating away
from the stumbling Vertonghen and firing home.
Tottenham were unfazed and Alli made a well-timed run to flick Harry Winks's smart free-kick past Robles in the 90th minute.
Valencia's close-range finish in stoppage time came too late for Everton to undo Kane's latest heroics.