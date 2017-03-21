NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Jones: Mourinho instilled fighting spirt

2017-03-21 07:04
Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Manchester United defender Phil Jones believes manager Jose Mourinho has transformed the character of the Premier League side this season.

Despite not reaching the usual heights of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, which the Red Devils faithful have been accustomed to over the past two decades. United have been a more resolute outfit under Mourinho, than has two predecessors - David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

The quarter-final defeat to Chelsea this month has tainted what's been a rather successful campaign thus far at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils in the quarter-final of the Europa League, EFL Cup champions - while also in the race for a top four finish after a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Jones feels their displays across all competitions this season is down to the resilience the former Chelsea head coach has instilled in the side, while also discussing the frustrations of being in sixth place for the past few months.

"When we have dropped points so has everyone else and when we have won so has everyone else, so that is why we've been in same position for so long," he told Mirror Sport. "But for us it does not matter. We just concentrate on every game and we are up to fifth now.

"It shows the fight in the squad - not literally - but it shows we are prepared to fight for each other. You cannot buy that. It is in everyone. It rubs off on us from the manager. It is all about a willingness to win and fight for each other. 

"Whatever formation we play or the tactics we play, ultimately it is about the fight in every player and we are showing that at the moment," the England defender added.

"It has been a transition period, as everyone knows, but I do not think you can call anyone for a lack of fight playing football. 

"Everybody goes out to do their absolute utmost to do their best for the manager, the team and themselves, but it was not to be in previous years. 

"But you can see this season we have had times when we have had to dig deep. There is a lot of fight in that dressing-room and it is positive."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chicago Fire announce Schweinsteiger deal

59 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stransky crashes out of Cape Epic Prologue Ackermann opens up on Gloucester offer 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4 Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? Morkel: One wicket for VIP status
Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? WATCH: Emotional Wawrinka calls Federer an 'asshole' Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13:30
Leicester City v Stoke City, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v West Ham United, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion, Old Trafford 16:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Sunderland, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth, St. Mary's Stadium 18:30
02 April 2017
Swansea City v Middlesbrough, Liberty Stadium 14:30
Arsenal v Manchester City, Emirates Stadium 17:00
04 April 2017
Leicester City v Sunderland, King Power Stadium 20:45
Burnley v Stoke City, Turf Moor 20:45
Watford v West Bromwich Albion, Vicarage Road Stadium 20:45
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 