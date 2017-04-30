NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Jesus saves point for Man City at Boro

2017-04-30 18:56
Gabriel Jesus (Getty)
Related Links

Middlesbrough - Gabriel Jesus's header five minutes from time saw Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday as his side stayed just ahead in the race for a Champions League spot.

City twice had to come from behind against a Boro side who could be demoted to the second-tier after the next round of Premier League fixtures.

But the way the northeast club rattled Pep Guardiola's men showed they were not prepared to give up their top-flight status without a fight.

Former City striker Alvaro Negredo put Boro ahead seven minutes before half-time at the Riverside, only for Sergio Aguero to convert a controversial penalty with 21 minutes remaining when Leroy Sane hit the ground after a challenge from Marten de Roon.

But Middlesbrough rallied and restored the lead when Calum Chambers, on loan from Arsenal, grabbed his first goal for the club in the 77th minute

However, there was still time for Jesus to earn City a draw that kept them in the fourth and final Champions League place on offer to English clubs, a point clear of local rivals Manchester United, who remained fifth after a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea earlier on Sunday.

Both Manchester clubs have four league games left to play this season.

Even though Middlesbrough boast an impressive home record against Manchester City at the top level, it was always going to be difficult given their respective positions in the Premier League.

City's only league win in 40 years on Teesside was 10 years ago, but they must have fancied their chances more given Middlesbrough's descent towards the Championship in 2017.

Steve Agnew, the Middlesbrough head coach, left out Gaston Ramirez, who wanted away in January and has frustrated ever since, completely, while Guardiola sprang a surprise by including both Jesus and Aguero up front

The attacking pair came within inches of combining to score an opener inside 70 seconds too.

Aguero got to the byline and drilled a low cross through the six-yard area where Jesus was unable to turn beyond goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Middlesbrough, buoyed by the midweek victory over relegated local rivals Sunderland, showed a desire to attack their more illustrious opponents.

Negredo dragged a half-volley across goal from an unmarked position when Fabio da Silva's cross found its way to him, while de Roon saw a long-range shot shave the side netting.

City controlled most of the possession but rarely tested Guzan and were made to pay by Boro in the 38th minute.

A City attack broke down when George Friend intercepted a pass bound for Aguero. The left-back passed to De Roon, who then rolled in Stewart Downing down the left.

The former England winger had loads of space and his pass found Negredo, whose first-time shot hit the inside of Willy Caballero's right-hand post before crossing the line.

City manager Guardiola was clearly annoyed and within five minutes of the restart Raheem Sterling and Sane were introduced.

And with the exception of a low Adam Clayton drive that was held by Caballero, City spent almost the entire half probing the home defence, looking for an equaliser.

That eventually arrived with 21 minutes remaining, even if it needed the assistance of referee Kevin Friend.

He deemed that it was a penalty when Sane went to ground under a challenge from de Roon. After the protests had died down, Aguero converted.

An incensed Middlesbrough, hadn't finished, though. After Adama Traore was tripped as he charged towards the box, Downing was given a chance from the dead ball.

His free-kick was initially saved, only for the ball to bounce around the area where Chambers had remained to lift over the ball over Caballero and put second-bottom Boro 2-1 up.

But Jesus deflated the Riverside five minutes from time with City's second equaliser. From a quick free-kick, Aguero chipped into the area and the unattended Jesus headed beyond Guzan.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Highlands Park sack Igesund

2017-04-30 18:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett fumes over disallowed Cheetahs try Sharks bag vital win in Argentina Kings put woeful Rebels to the sword Chris Cloete is Kings’ new domkrag Is reshuffling on the cards at the Bulls?
Sunderland relegated from Premier League Louw lashes ‘non-existent’ Stormers defence Anderson shows glimpses of best form Ilie Nastase says sorry All Blacks sweat after Read breaks thumb v Cheetahs

Fixtures
Sunday, 30 April 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, White Hart Lane 17:30
Monday, 01 May 2017
Watford v Liverpool, Vicarage Road Stadium 21:00
Friday, 05 May 2017
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur, London Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 