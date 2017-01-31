NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

I'm lucky to be alive, says Mason after horror injury

2017-01-31 21:13
Ryan Mason and Gary Cahill (Getty Images)
London - Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason says he is lucky to be alive after fracturing his skull in a horrific clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill.

Mason was rushed to hospital following the nasty incident in the first half of Hull's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on January 22.

The 25-year-old feared the worst before surgery and eventually spent eight days in hospital before being released on Monday.

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster and I feel lucky to be alive, but I'm happy to say I'm now at home resting and recovering," former Tottenham star Mason said on Tuesday.

"My fiancee and family have read so many messages of support to me over the past week.

"To have had so many people send messages to me, including from fellow players, clubs (in particular the support shown to me from both Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur), so many fans as well as the support I have received from the general public around the world has been completely overwhelming.

"Each and every message of support really has given me strength and I cannot tell you how much it means to me.

"The love and support my Mum, Dad, sisters, fiancee Rachel and all of my friends and family have shown to me during what has been an extremely traumatic time for all involved has been incredible and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for being there throughout.

"Finally I would like to say a special thank you to all the medical staff at Hull, as well as the medical team at Chelsea and of course the fantastic treatment and support I have received from all of the staff during my stay at St. Mary's hospital."

